Casinos are Shutting Down over Coronavirus Fears

Casinos around the country were already curtailing large gatherings this week and highlighting their efforts to try and make their hotels and gaming venues safe for gamblers and staff, but it may have been too little, too late because state gaming commissions and health departments are applying pressure to close them in the face of the growing coronavirus pandemic now that it has been declared a national emergency.

Rhode Island’s Lottery Director has ordered the state’s two casinos to close at midnight tonight and to stay closed for at least the next week while officials assess when it is going to be safe to reopen them, WPRI Providence reports.

All 10 casinos in Illinois have now been ordered to close up shop for at least a two-week period, Chicago’s WGN reports.

Ohio’s four casinos appeared to be in a tug-of-war with the order issued Thursday by Governor Mike DeWine banning large gatherings in the state. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the casinos, which were not specifically mentioned in the ban, initially claimed they were exempt. However, on Friday the Ohio Casino Control Commission pushed back and ordered the casinos to come into compliance with the governor’s order by midnight.

One of those Ohio casinos, the Hollywood Columbus, issued a statement Friday evening saying their facility is now “temporarily closed” while stressing that no cases of COVID-19 have been associated with the resort.

The Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania closed “until further notice” on Friday morning with a statement on their website saying that while there had been no COVID-19 cases at the resort, they decided to shut down “for the health and well-being of our guests and team members.” As of Friday evening the other 11 casinos in the state of Pennsylvania were still open.

In Connecticut, the Mohegan Sun remains open for gaming but its calendar featuring dozens of upcoming events ranging from an RV & Camping show to an appearance by Adam Sandler and slam-dunk contests centered around March Madness is already filled with cancellations, rescheduling and postponements.

One of the Utah Jazz Players Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Recently Stayed at the Boston Harbor Encore Casino, The Boston Globe is reporting

Encore Boston, a $2.4 billion resort which opened this fall in Everett, Massachusetts, took pains to try and reassure customers that Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell was largely off by himself when he stayed at the casino’s hotel on March 5 when the Jazz were in Boston to play against the Celtics, the Boston Globe reported.

Encore announced today that they are cancelling all “large entertainment gatherings” at the resort which includes buffets, nightclubs and theater performances, MassLive reported.

