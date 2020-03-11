CBS News Building aka ‘Black Rock’ Evacuated After Coronavirus Outbreak

The CBS News headquarters building in New York City has been evacuated after two employees tested positive for coronavirus. Also known as the ‘Black Rock’ is a 38-story skyscraper is located on 1300-1316 block on 6th Avenue in Manhattan.

The Hollywood Reporter’s journalist Jeremy Barr tweeted, “Two NYC-based CBS News employees have tested positive for coronavirus, according to memo just sent to employees. President Susan Zirinsky says: “We have been planning for this possibility and want everyone to be assured that we are taking all necessary measures.”

Barr followed up his tweet with the following news, “Employees asked to work remotely “while the buildings are cleaned and disinfected. In addition, we have identified employees who may have been in direct contact with these individuals in question, and they will be asked to self-quarantine and work remotely for the next 14 days.”

The names of the two employees that tested positive for COVID- 19 have not yet been released. Zirinsky added this will not be a long shutdown. She said, “At this point, we anticipate the offices will be open Monday.”

CBS, which stands for Columbia Broadcasting System, is located on the Northeast corner to West 53rd Street. The skyscraper, first erected in 1965, is south of Central Park and north of Times Square.

