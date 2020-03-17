WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo Puts Fiona the Hippo on Live Stream Amid Coronavirus

Efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to strict measures being put in place across the United States and the world. Most businesses in the U.S. have closed, including the Cincinnati zoo. The zoo has come up with the idea of live streaming different animals online for the public.

They made the announcement on their Facebook page:



They said this measure was to help with parents who have kids on hiatus from school, to “make the hiatus fun and educational.” However, anyone at home can enjoy a break from their quarantine by looking at the zoo’s different animals. The “Home Safari” takes place at 3 p.m. Eastern every weekday, and the video series started yesterday, March 16, with the famous Fiona the Hippo.

Although the first live stream has passed, the video is still available for viewing. The zoo has also provided a fun quiz for kids to fill out during the video. The Fiona the Hippo video is available here:

The next animal to be featured on the Home Safari is Rico the porcupine on March 17 at 3 p.m. Eastern. Don’t have Facebook or not available at that time? The zoo will post the video on Facebook after the live stream is over, as well as on its website and YouTube channel.

