Can You Get Coronavirus From a Debit or Credit Machine?

With numerous sporting leagues and events getting canceled and suspended, the reality of the situation around COVID-19 coronavirus is starting to sink in for many Americans. The question becomes, what can individuals do to keep themselves from contracting the virus? People are wondering what daily activities could put them more at risk of getting COVID-19, and that includes using a debit or credit machine.

Many machines nowadays have a “tap” ability, allowing for hands free payments. However, that’s not the case for all point-of-sale machines, and many require the customer to select options and put in a PIN or sign the screen. Often, a cashier will take the card and swipe or insert it themselves. Can an individual contract the coronavirus from touching one of these machines or from others handling their bank card?

The CDC Confirms Touching Contaminated Objects Could Lead to Infection, But it’s Not the Main Way the Virus Spreads

Touching objects is not the most common way people get infected with COVID-19, but it is possible to get the virus through that type of contact.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if a surface is contaminated with the virus, the CDC says, “It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

The CDC says the primary way the virus is spread between people is by being within 6 feet of an infected individual, and “through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.”

How to Mitigate the Chances of Contracting Coronavirus When Touching Debit and Credit Machines

The best way to mitigate the chances of getting COVID-19 when handling a debit machine is to use a hands-free one. If that is not possible, asking the clerk to sanitize the machine may be your best option.

If using the machine, it is important to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after contact with the machine. As per the CDC, if soap isn’t readily available, hand sanitizer is a good alternative as long as it contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

What’s important for everyone to remember is to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, especially after handling a frequently-touched object like a debit machine.

