Coronavirus: How to Avoid Loneliness at Home in Quarantine

A lot has changed in the U.S. in just the past week due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. All major sports leagues have been canceled, the U.S. has restricted entry from dozens of countries, a national emergency has been declared, and most states have banned public gatherings with over a certain amount of people.

This means that people will be spending a lot more time in isolation, either imposed or voluntary. Some are going into isolation at home because they have COVID-19, others are self-quarantining because they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and others are simply practicing social distancing. Because of this, the U.S. is faced with the potential for a mental health crisis in addition to the coronavirus outbreak. That’s the crisis of loneliness.

People Must Find Ways to Connect With Others in a Meaningful Way Using Technology

A survey from January 2020 showed that there is an ‘epidemic’ of loneliness in America, with 79% of Gen Zers, 71% of millennials and 50% of baby boomers feeling lonely. The Scientific American outlined in a recent piece on loneliness that people often say technology and social media replacing in-person interactions is the cause of people feeling lonelier. However, they point out that the way people use social media is more important than how much they use it.

They say it is possible to use technology in a way that can support mental health and provide meaningful human connections. One suggestion given is to use video chat over phone calls or messaging. That’s because bonding relies a lot on nonverbal communication like facial cues and body language.

Another proposal by Scientific American is to practice “one-minute kindness.” That means taking the time to send someone a direct message of kind words and support, instead of just liking a post and moving on. That is a gesture that has a more lasting and positive impact.

There will most likely be a surge in new online communities forming and in people seeking the right community for their interests. People should think about their hobbies and niche passions and the chances are good that there’s a community online where they can meet and engage with new people about something that they’re passionate about.

Although there are a lot of negatives to this pandemic, it’s possible to be optimistic about parts of the situation. People may find the extra time to be an opportunity to build a deeper connection with people they know, like family and close friends, through longer and more meaningful video conversations. They can also rekindle old friendships or get to know a new acquaintance better by reaching out to those people in their lives.

Survivors of Coronavirus Have Shared the Importance of Having Something to Do

Some people who have had coronavirus and fully recovered have come forward and shared their stories of having the virus and living in isolation. One survivor, Elizabeth Schneider, said when she was at home in isolation, what was important was to avoid panicking: “The message is don’t panic. If you think that you have it, you probably do; you should probably get tested,” she shared.

She also added, “If your symptoms aren’t life-threatening, simply stay at home, medicate with over-the-counter medicines, drink lots of water, get a lot of rest and check out the shows you want to binge-watch.”

Another survivor, Connor Reed, said he’s been living in Wuhan, China under lockdown for over 40 days. He says technology has really helped him to avoid loneliness, adding that “We are all in the same boat, there’s nothing we can do about it so there’s no point of us being down or unhappy. It is what it is, it will be gone soon, we’ll get over it.”

He said his advice for people going into quarantine is “have a lot things to keep you entertained, take up a hobby, learn a language.” In the time he’s been in lockdown, he said he’s been reading, painting, learning Russian, teaching himself new cooking recipes and working out.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline tweeted to remind everyone that “You don’t have to be suicidal or in crisis to call the Lifeline. People call to talk about lots of things: substance use, economic worries, relationships, illness, mental & physical illness, & loneliness.”

