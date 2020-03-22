Croatia Hit By Earthquake Amid Coronavirus [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

The capital of Croatia was struck by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on early Sunday morning at around 6:30 a.m. local time. While the city of Zagreb is already in emergency mode to fight the pandemic coronavirus, now there are parts of the city without electricity and dealing with excessive damage to their neighborhood.

After residents stepped outside their homes to observe the area, pictures, and videos of the partially destroyed were shared online. The earthquake was large enough that it was felt by locals in Hungary, Slovenia and Austria. Thus far, there have been no injuries reported.

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit north of Zagreb, Croatia, on Sunday, with a depth of 10 km, according to the US Geological Survey. pic.twitter.com/H9L32tqPVN — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 22, 2020

The epicenter of the quake was located about six miles north of Zagreb, and according to Time Out, this was the largest earthquake the country has experienced in living memory.

Photos showed that debris fell from buildings that destroyed cars parked alongside the road. Forty minutes after the initial quake, a 5.0 magnitude hit which caused further damage to Zagreb and the surrounding area.

Thoughts going out to all my friends in #Croatia this morning.

Let me know you're safe if you haven't already after three #earthquake. pic.twitter.com/Z64whBFyyU — Michaela Girvan (@GirvanMichaela) March 22, 2020

Earthquake in Zagreb. Not well for stayathome pic.twitter.com/JRAduMGcvE — Antonio Meic (@antoniomeic) March 22, 2020

The impact of the earthquake was strong enough that one of the towers of the Croatian Catholic Cathedral crumbled.

Tower of Croatian Catholic cathedral in Zagreb damaged in an earthquake,this morning! pic.twitter.com/1tI90BaWJu — Sydney Day (@IntellyCorp_SID) March 22, 2020

