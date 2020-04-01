6.5 Earthquake in Idaho: Map, Videos & Distance from Yellowstone

An earthquake was reported in Idaho on Tuesday evening, after another smaller earthquake was felt near Yellowstone earlier today, March 31. The Idaho earthquake was about 78 miles from Boise, Idaho and it was a magnitude of 6.5. Here are more details, including maps showing the earthquake’s location and videos as the earthquake happened.

The 6.5 Earthquake Was About 78 Miles from Boise

According to USGS.gov, this earthquake was reported at 44.448°N 115.136°W about 72 km west of Challis, Idaho. The quake was reported on the evening of March 31, 2020 and it was a magnitude of about 6.5.

According to Google Maps, this would put the earthquake’s location approximately here, but note that these locations might change as more details are known.

In case you are wondering, this current projected location is about 330 miles from Yellowstone, but the exact distance is still being determined. Google places the location as being about 78 miles from Boise, Idaho.

Here’s another look at the earthquake’s location, which is northwest of Stanley, Idaho.

According to USGS.gov, this earthquake was reported at 23:52 UTC on March 31.

More on the M 6.5 earthquake – 72km W of Challis, Idaho that just occurred here: https://t.co/Wquf6zjw1L Please let us know what you felt here: https://t.co/mXSyJ1nPuS pic.twitter.com/Mvx09rXimg — USGS (@USGS) April 1, 2020

Idaho Statesman said the earthquake was reported around 5:53 p.m. and the shaking lasted for about 20 to 30 seconds. The epicenter was 45 kilometers west of Challis.

JUST IN: M 6.5 Earthquake has occurred in Idaho near Boise and Yellowstone National Park, this was felt all across the Pacific Northwest and parts of Canada, damage reported. This type of earthquake is much more uncommon for the area. pic.twitter.com/4lMV6CMzrr — North Carolina’s Weather Authority (@ncwxauthority) April 1, 2020

The earthquake was felt not just in Boise, but across much of the Pacific Northwest and even in parts of Canada.

Significant 6.4 earthquake just struck near Boise, ID and was felt in Elko, NV. @News3LV #earthquake pic.twitter.com/kgjGxylUY5 — Kevin Janison (@KevinNews3LV) April 1, 2020

People in Salt Lake City and Seattle felt the earthquake.

Today’s magnitude 6.5 #earthquake in #Idaho was felt as far away as Seattle and Spokane, Washington; Missoula, Montana; and Salt Lake City. The latest info: https://t.co/LKCKx46kXW pic.twitter.com/QtS5Qt6OTT — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) April 1, 2020

Here’s a historical earthquake map from that region.

Historical earthquake map of the area of today's M6.5 in Idaho from White et al. (2009) with "new" event in purple. West of the Borah Peak sequence. pic.twitter.com/XNe1ibIdaX — Jascha Polet (@CPPGeophysics) April 1, 2020

Here’s a seismograph showing the earthquake.

You can see the shaking from the M6.5 earthquake in Idaho was noted by the seismograph at Stanford. pic.twitter.com/WdBKPIh6dk — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) April 1, 2020

You can see reports on Volcano Discovery of people talking about where they felt the earthquake. Reports are coming in from Missoula, MT; Twin Falls, ID; Hayden Lake, ID; Florence, Montana; and more. Some people say they are still experiencing aftershocks from the quake. One was a 4.9 earthquake aftershock at 6:27 p.m. just northwest of Stanley.

4.6 earthquake aftershock at 6:27 pm near the 6.5 earthquake just northwest of Stanley, Idaho. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/QWG0XMEnZ7 — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) April 1, 2020

According to Volcano Discovery, the quake was a magnitude of 6.5 and a depth of 10.0 km.

Thankfully, Boise Police have said that so far they aren’t getting any damage reports.

Yep we felt it too. No reports of damage at this time. Stay safe out there Boise. Call us if you need us. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) April 1, 2020

Weather.com says this might have been the second-strongest earthquake in Idaho on record. In 1983, a 6.9 magnitude quake was felt on October 28.

Videos of the Earthquake

Here’s a video of the earthquake as it happened.

Omg… I just realized I recorded that entire earthquake… My camera was sitting on a table as I was getting ready to do a Facetime interview.

My significant other was taking a nap in the other room at the time (don't make fun of my freaked-out calls for him, LOL). pic.twitter.com/KvJRld2GDy — KIVI Madeline White (@madelinewhiteTV) April 1, 2020

And some more videos.

Here’s a video fo someone noticing the effects all the way in Beaverton, Oregon.

Felt the Idaho #earthquake in Beaverton Oregon at about 5pm pic.twitter.com/w9tZ8jyS2z — ΜικαεΙα (@mikaela9489) April 1, 2020

And in Syracuse, Utah.

6.5 Idaho earthquake felt in Syracuse Utah. 😬 pic.twitter.com/c2YENXMmad — SarahMarieee (@SarahR98428543) April 1, 2020

A Smaller Earthquake Earlier Today Was Reported Near Yellowstone

Another earthquake of magnitude 2.6 was reported around 15:36 UTC about 9 kilometers northwest of Yellowstone, Montana, earlier today, according to USGS.gov. So if you are hearing about a Yellowstone earthquake, you may actually be seeing reports from earlier today that are about this earlier earthquake. This one was located at 44.740°N 111.138°W. You can see a map of where this smaller earthquake from earlier today was reported above.

Although you may read some apocalyptic posts about Yellowstone earthquakes, they’re not that unusual. According to NPS.gov, Yellowstone is seismically active and has about 700 to 3,000 earthquakes a year, but most aren’t actually felt.

Some people are now tweeting about the earthquake.

Whoa! Earthquake! Felt strong in Ravalli County, MT by the humans! Quizmo, however, not phased…🦁🐾#earthquake #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/BK729acHQs — Quizmo Rescued Maine Coon (@CoonQuizmo) April 1, 2020

I’m still shaking – trembling, I guess. So focused on just surviving a pandemic, never would occur to me that we’d be hit with an earthquake. 😬

Fun times in Boise. pic.twitter.com/W4bpGcP7ZJ — Katy Moeller (@KatyMoeller) April 1, 2020

I’m convinced 2020 is cursed let’s have an earthquake in fucking Idaho to top it off — Emz (@emmapeee) March 31, 2020

There was a snowstorm in Idaho today too, some people have shared on Twitter.

6.3 earthquake during a snow storm during a pandemic. No the universe isn’t testing us or anything#earthquake in #Idaho — Breathe (@sunvalleygirl) April 1, 2020

See those waves on Lake Okanagan? It's a perfectly still day and no boats are out. That's from the earthquake in Idaho 10 min ago pic.twitter.com/ztFWWBErb8 — Molly Millions (@lilorphanammo) April 1, 2020

With a pandemic currently on everyone’s minds, an earthquake feels like a little too much. So far, there are no reports on damage or other details regarding the earthquake. It’s possible there will be smaller aftershocks too, some earthquake experts have noted.