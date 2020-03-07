Evelyn Mae Boswell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) just posted on Twitter that they found remains they believe are those of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

We have a heartbreaking update in the search for #EvelynBoswell. This evening, authorities found remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old. An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing. Thank you for your support during this difficult process. pic.twitter.com/KxwpePiydT — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 7, 2020

According to a press release by the TBI, officers and detectives from TBI and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office found the remains on a property in Blountville belonging to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell. The remains must now be sent for an autopsy and identification.

A press conference is scheduled for 11:15 p.m. Eastern.

On February 18, 2020, an AMBER Alert was issued in Sullivan County, Tennessee for Evelyn Mae Boswell, a 15-month-old girl. Although Evelyn was only reported missing on February 18, she was last seen on December 26 or December 11, depending on different reports.

Her disappearance has been a long and complex case. The Sullivan County Sheriff has said that this case is extremely complex due to all the conflicting reports they received. On February 25, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) shared on Twitter that they had received over 500 tips in this case.

1. She Was Missing Since December 26 But Was Only Reported Missing 2 Months Later

Evelyn Boswell was officially declared missing on February 18, 2020, although she was last seen on December 26 or 11, according to different reports. Evelyn is in the Tennessee database of missing children with the comment “Evelyn was entered as a missing child on Tuesday February 18, 2020 but was reportedly last seen on December 26, 2019.” The entry describes the child as “a 15-month old, white female, 2 ft tall, 28 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. Evelyn was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.”

According to Sheriff Cassidy of Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, a babysitter was apparently the last non-family member to see Evelyn on December 10 to 11. When a reporter asked when the mother or father had seen Evelyn last during a press conference, Cassidy answered: “I’m not gonna go with what the mother stated because, like I said, some of the conflicting stories are inaccurate.” He said he’s “going on” the date the babysitter gave instead.

Evelyn’s grandfather finally reported her missing on February 18, 2020.

Boswell recently told media that she knows who took her daughter but she didn’t report it for fear that they would disappear with her child. Her full interview with WCYB News 5 is available here:

On February 26, WCYB5 News reported that a pond in North Carolina was searched in connection with Evelyn’s disappearance. According to this news report, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the search was “inconclusive.” They worked with emergency crews and deployed a remote operated vehicle device in their search of the pond but did not found anything of relevance to the case.

2. A Large Community Effort Took Place to Find Her & Multiple Agencies Were Involved

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said that the FBI, the TBI, and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have been working very hard on this case since February 18. The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with elements of the investigation that occurred in North Carolina.



Cassidy said that he would personally contribute $1,000 in the search for Evelyn. Following his announcement, a number of local businesses and individuals also contributed money and the reward is now at over $50,000.

We have become aware that there are Facebook groups that are organizing search parties in relation to the Evelyn Boswell case. At this time, we are not asking for volunteers to help organize search parties. If we need volunteers for search parties, we will make that known. — SCSO (@SCSO_1780) February 24, 2020

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s office posted on Twitter that many people were setting up search parties for Evelyn Boswell but that this isn’t necessary at this time.

3. Evelyn’s Mother Megan Boswell Was Arrested in Connection With This Case on February 25



The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on February 25 that Megan Boswell was arrested and charged with one count of False Reports. She is being held in jail on a $25,000 bond. They said that “during the course of the investigation, Megan ‘Maggie’ Boswell [date of birth March 21, 2001] provided detectives and agents with a number of conflicting statements. Further investigation revealed that some of the information provided by Megan Boswell was false.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, February 26, Sheriff Cassidy said “During the investigation, we determined that some of the statements Megan Boswell provided to us were false. Many of the false statements that Megan made delayed our investigation and also impeded our investigation on trying to find Evelyn.” He continued, “Every time we talk to her, her story changes. I’m serious when I say that. Every single time.”

4. Evelyn’s Grandmother Angela Boswell Was Arrested & Questioned on February 22

On February 21, the TBI announced that they were looking for a gray BMW because they believed the occupants had information about Evelyn’s disappearance.

UPDATE: We now have information that indicates the individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with TN tag 3M9-6W9 have information regarding Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts. Spot it? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/y2xl7KBY6M — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 21, 2020

On February 22, the two individuals driving this BMW were arrested in Wilkes County, North Carolina for driving a stolen car. William McCloud, aged 33, and Angela Boswell, aged 42 and Evelyn’s grandmother, were both arrested on fugitive warrants and were interrogated by Tennessee investigators about Evelyn’s disappearance. Both have been extradited back to Tennessee. William McCloud is Angela Boswell’s boyfriend.

McCloud and Angela Boswell have only been arrested for driving stolen property in a case unrelated to Evelyn’s disappearance. Authorities in the case stated that they have not been charged in connection with Evelyn Boswell’s case. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said that Megan Boswell was buying the car for her mother Angela, but took the car without completing the sale.

5. She Was Born on November 21, 2018 to Megan Boswell & Ethan Perry



Ethan Perry is Evelyn’s biological father. Born in 1999, Perry is an active member of the U.S. Army who joined up in November 2017 after graduating from high school. He is stationed in Louisiana. After news of Evelyn’s disappearance broke, he posted on Facebook saying he’s working with the authorities.

Megan Boswell is Evelyn’s mother and had full custody of her daughter at the time of her disappearance, according to Sheriff Cassidy of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. He explained that as per the law in Tennessee, because her parents are unwed, Evelyn was under full custody of her mother.

The TBI shared some home videos of Evelyn on their Twitter in the hope that they would help people come forward with information.

WATCH: Here are home videos of Evelyn Boswell we're sharing in our ongoing efforts to locate her. See her? Have information that might help? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/3EDItRpek7 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 24, 2020

