Inmates Escape Yakima County Jail in Washington [VIDEO]

Inmates are still at large after escaping from the Yakima County jail around 7 p.m. this evening. Police are still searching for the inmates after capturing at least nine. Here’s what we know so far, along with two videos that appear to show the escape.

Five Inmates Are Still At Large After Escaping

The inmates escaped around 7:10 p.m. local time on Monday night, Yakima Herald reported . They were last seen wearing jail-issued clothing and may be either barefoot or have on orange sandals, according to authorities.

According to the Yakima Police Department’s Twitter account, there are eight inmates unaccounted for. However, the Twitter account later issued a correction and said that the number of inmates unaccounted for is not currently known. Later, KOMO News reported there were five inmates still at large after nine were captured.

Names and photos of the inmates have not yet been released, but officials saw they are “low level offenders,” KOMO News reported. Multiple agencies are looking for the escaped inmates.

UPDATE: Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the remaining escaped inmates. — Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) March 24, 2020

Here is what the majority of the escaped inmates were wearing when last seen. They may also have on orange sandals or might be barefoot.

Residents are being asked to stay indoors.

Residents in the area are also under a stay-at-home order statewide.

Two Videos Show the Inmates’ Escaping

Some people said they caught the escape on camera. This first video appears to show a police officer chasing one of the escaped inmates.

20 guys escaped from county jail lol 😂 Yakima WildN pic.twitter.com/xwpeIWXTZv — cutthroat509 (@cutthroat509) March 24, 2020

Here’s another video showing a group escaping that’s gone viral. It’s not clear where the video originated from and police have not yet confirmed the video, but local media have confirmed the video as authentic.

Yakima County DOC is dealing with INMATES breaking out of the Yakima County Jail. Please DO NOT pick up anyone and lock your doors and windows. pic.twitter.com/kSAiW3iJzi — Yakima Pride 🏳️‍🌈 (@YakimaPride) March 24, 2020

Just received footage of inmates escaping from Yakima County Jail 😂 wild pic.twitter.com/1GzQIWSYEW — Bianca (@champagneddani) March 24, 2020

Although the videos themselves aren’t verified, police have verified that a group of inmates did escape. Police are asking residents to call if they see anything suspicious in the northeast or southeast part of Yakima, KIMA TV reported.

Yakima County PD is assisting the county in searching for the escaped inmates.

PROUD OF YPD employees assisting Yakima County with their escape tonight. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/GwpqL8CqlZ — @ChiefMurrayYakimaPD (@ChiefMurrayYak1) March 24, 2020

The escape happened on the same day that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued a two week stay-at-home order for the entire state due to the coronavirus outbreak, ordering any non-essential businesses to close, The Columbian reported. The stay-at-home order effects seven million residents and is expected to remain in effect until April 6. Earlier, Inslee ordered that bars and dine-in restaurants and other entertainment facilities close. People are supposed to stay at home unless they are taking part in an essential activity, such as getting groceries or working at an essential business or going for a walk. Restaurants can still be open for take-out or delivery orders.

Last week, 11 inmates at the Yakima County were temporarily quarantined after three inmates had a cough, KIMA TV reported. The quarantine was later lifted after test results for the three cases were negative.