Los Angeles Lockdown? Stay-at-Home Order Issued Until April

Los Angeles has a new “Safer at Home” order for the coronavirus, starting on March 20 at midnight. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the news on March 19, confirming that all non-essential businesses in the city must be closed. Though many are calling it a lockdown, it’s not technically a lockdown because people are still allowed to go outside. There are just new restrictions for what people can do and how they are allowed to socialize, as well as what businesses are allowed to remain open.

During the press conference, Garcetti said in part, “This is not a request. This is an order… Los Angeles this is our moment to lead with love and to protect those lives that mean everything to us.”

Garcetti continued, “The only time you should leave your home is for essential activities and needs.”

The order will remain in effect for one full month, at least.

You can watch the press conference below. For more info, you can read the city’s breakdown on all of the details about the “Safer at Home” order.

Here’s what you need to know:

Los Angeles’ Safer at Home Order Could Last Longer Than a Month

For those wondering why the Order is in place for a month, there’s an explanation in the website for the order:

The Order is currently set until March 31, 2020. The duration can be either shortened or extended by the Mayor. We want to be sure the Order is in place for only as long as necessary, and the Mayor, in coordination with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, will be closely monitoring the situation every day in order to determine what adjustments make sense.

It’s possible that the Order will be lifted before the month is up. It’s also possible that the Order will be extended, if Garcetti and other Los Angeles officials deem it necessary.

Here are the rules for Los Angeles’ “Safer at Home” order:

All public and private group events and gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited anywhere in LA County. Smaller groups can gather if the organizer can guarantee social distancing of six feet and access to hand-washing or hand sanitizer.

Indoor malls, indoor shopping centers and nonessential retail businesses must close.

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds for children, except those at a child care center, must close.

Breaking: Safer at Home Order

* at least until April 19th

* gatherings of 10 or less

* need hand washing or hand sanitizing available

* indoor shopping centers closed

* bars, gym and theaters closed

* restaurants take out only

The Order requests that people stay inside their homes and avoid other people besides their immediate family, unless an “essential” activity has to happen.

Here are all of the things that people in Los Angeles are specifically forbidden from doing during the “Safer at Home” order:

Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order

Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out, as possible

Travel to or from a job outside the City, unless to perform essential activities

Travel to or from a vacation home outside the City

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other residential care facility

This is a developing post and will be updated.