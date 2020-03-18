Are Tax Payments Still Due on April 15 Amid Coronavirus?

America has entered uncharted territory while fighting the pandemic spread of coronavirus. In order to adhere to the CDC’s guidelines of social distancing, major cities across the nation have enforced a full lockdown, making any semblance of normal life to be but a memory. With society being instructed to work from home, millions of people have found themselves out of a job, which makes paying taxes on time seem impossible.

Benjamin Franklin famously wrote in a letter to Jean Baptiste-Leroy in 1789, “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain except death and taxes,” a phrase which eerily still rings true. While citizens of the United States are still required to pay taxes amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the due date to pay the IRS is no longer April 15.

On Tuesday, White House Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that individuals and businesses will have an extra 90 days to pay the IRS if they owe additional income tax for 2019. For individuals and small businesses, they can defer payment of up to $1 million, and for corporations, $10 million, without having to worry about being penalized with interest payments or accruing penalties.

However, the are numerous important asterisks to this announcement that taxpayers must make note of when it comes to the deadline of both filing and paying their 2019 taxes.

There Is A Difference Between Filing Taxes On Time & Paying Taxes On Time

Just because payment deadlines are officially extended 90 days from April 15, that does not mean there’s an extension to file your taxes.

During Tuesday’s press conference Mnuchin said, “We encourage those Americans who can file their taxes, to continue to file their taxes on April 15 because for many Americans you will get tax refunds. We don’t want you to lose out on those tax refunds.”

For those that want or need to file an extension, the previous rules are still in place. As in previous years, taxpayers can request a six-month extension to file their taxes.

There Is A Difference Between State & Federal Tax Income Due Dates

Mnuchin’s announcement about a 90-day extension to pay taxes is only in regard to federal taxes. Therefore, individuals must also check to see what their state has announced in regard to state income payments.

For example, in California, considering residents in the Bay Area are in lockdown mode for the next three weeks, the state has extended taxpayers’ deadline to June 15.

“During this public health emergency, every Californian should be free to focus on their health and wellbeing,” said State Controller Betty T. Yee, who serves as chair of the Federal Tax Bureau. “Having extra time to file their taxes helps allows people to do this, as the experts work to control the spread of coronavirus.”

As stated on California state’s official website, “The FTB’s June 15 extended due date may be pushed back even further if the Internal Revenue Service grants a longer relief period. Taxpayers claiming the special COVID-19 relief should write the name of the state of emergency (for example, COVID-19) in black ink at the top of the tax return to alert FTB of the special extension period. If taxpayers are e-filing, they should follow the software instructions to enter disaster information.”

Business Tax Filing Deadline Extended Due to Coronavirus Economic ImpactIn an effort to help businesses that have been economically impacted by the coronavirus [COVID-19], Comptroller Peter Franchot announced he will extend business-related tax filing deadlines. The June 1 extension will be for certain business returns with due dates during the months of March, April and May 2020. A press release states that this applies to businesses filing sales and use tax, withholding tax, admissions and amusement tax, as well as alcohol, tobacco and motor fuel excise taxes. Tire recycling fees and bay restoration fee returns are also included. Business taxpayers who file and pay by the extended due date will receive a waiver of interest and penalties. If the IRS extends its April 15 filing deadline for corporate and individual income tax returns, Maryland will conform to the decision of the IRS according to officials. "Our state's top priority is safeguarding public health for Marylanders, but we must also protect the financial health of our economy," said Comptroller Franchot. "This extension will provide much-needed relief to our business owners as they adjust to changes in consumer behavior, tourism trends and employee workforce output. Maryland will also extend our corporate and individual income tax return filing deadlines if the IRS announces an extension." Email taxpayerrelief@marylandtaxes.gov for businesses tax extension-related questions. Business owners can also call the Comptroller's Ombudsman at 410-260-4020.

Other states which have announced tax payment extensions include Maryland, Connecticut, and South Carolina. To check on your state’s tax payment ruling, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants‘ official documet will be continuously updated.

