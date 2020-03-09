Timothy Delgado: California U.S. Attorney & Wife Dead in ‘Murder-Suicide’

Timothy Delgado, a prosecutor in California, is believed to have shot and killed his wife before killing himself on Sunday, March 8. According to a statement by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Delgado was a 43-year-old assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of California.

The statement, posted on Twitter, says the police believe that Delgado shot his wife, 45-year-old Tamara Delgado, before shooting himself. They are investigating the incident in Granite Bay as a murder/suicide.

We are investigating yesterday’s homicide as a murder/suicide. Decedents are Timothy Delgado, 43, & Tamara Delgado, 45, of Granite Bay. We believe that Mr. Delgado fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. Mr. Delgado was a prosecutor with the US Attorney’s Office. pic.twitter.com/ggk2MYeXSv — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 9, 2020

Heavy has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s offices in the Eastern District of California for a comment but did not immediately hear back.

According to the Sacramento Bee, a spokesperson for U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott emailed a statement which reads: “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California was notified on Sunday, March 8, 2020, of the death of Assistant United States Attorney Timothy Delgado and his wife. We were informed that Mr. Delgado and his wife were found deceased in their home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating with the assistance of FBI, and we are fully cooperating with the investigation.”

According to Tamara’s Facebook, it appears as though they had just gotten married in November 2019. Timothy Delgado worked as an assistant U.S. attorney focusing primarily on narcotics and firearm cases, according to news releases on cases in the U.S. attorney’s office. According to the State Bar of California, Timothy Delgado was a Sacramento County attorney who obtained his degree at the University of Chicago Law School and was admitted to the California bar in 2011.

The first tweet from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on March 8 indicated that they were conducting a homicide investigation on Wesbourne Way in Granite Bay.

There’s no danger to the community at this time, however, the area is closed for our investigation. pic.twitter.com/xLmmko1uuJ — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 8, 2020

