‘Strega Nona’ Author Tomie dePaola Dies at 85

Beloved children’s book author Tomie dePaola died, his publisher announced on Monday. He was 85 years old. He was best known for writing the Strega Nona series and 26 Fairmount Avenue.

“We mourn the loss of a master storyteller. Tomie dePaola has passed away. We extend our sympathy to his legions of readers, friends, and colleagues,” Winding Oak Children’s Literature wrote on Facebook.

Born into a family of Irish and Italian heritage, dePaola was originally from Meriden, Connecticut. He later moved to New Hampshire, where he lived in a refurbished 200-year-old barn. In 2014, he told New Hampshire Home magazine the barn was a “dream come true.”

He earned an MFA from the California College of Arts & Crafts in Oakland, California, and a BFA from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, his biography on Random Penguin House says. Throughout his 30-year career, the beloved children’s book author wrote and illustrated nearly 250 books in more than a dozen different countries. He sold almost 15 million books.

He received numerous awards throughout his career, including a Laura Ingalls Wilder Medal. He was honored for his ”substantial and lasting contribution to literature for children.” He was also awarded the Smithsonian Institution’s Smithson Medal and granted honorary doctoral degrees from Georgetown University, University of Connecticut and Pratt Institute.

DePaola Never Wanted to Retire

Most people look forward to retiring, but not dePaola. He truly loved what he did. “I love what I do, and I love going to bed at night knowing I’ve accomplished something that will be important to young people. I want them to see color and imagery, and fall in love with the pictures,” he told New Hampshire Home. “When I wake up, I can’t wait to go to work.”

DePaola loved reading because of how much a person could learn from it. “Reading is important because if you can read, you can learn anything about everything and everything about anything,” he once said, according to Good Reads.

Adding pictures to children’s books was powerful because it’s usually the first art a child gets to see. “A picture book is a small door to the enormous world of the visual arts, and they’re often the first art a young person sees,” dePaola said.

DePaola had a great childhood and it used to make him feel guilty. “I remember feeling guilty that I had a good childhood,” he said, according to Brainy Quote. I thought everybody who is famous has to have a desperate childhood and work his way out of it, but I had a great one.”

When it came to illustrations, dePaola was known for his distinctive style and there was a purpose behind it. “I try to be as clear and simple as I can be in my illustrations so that the child can tell what is going on and what the emotions are,” he said.

Popcorn Was His Favorite Food

In a Q&A on his website, dePaola answered some popular questions. In one of them he emphatically said popcorn was his favorite food, “of course!” and white was his favorite color.

He was regularly asked about his favorite book, which, when asked, he would always say it was the newest book he was working on, but “when the new full-color, redrawn edition of Nana Upstairs & Nana Downstairs was published, I realized that Nana Upstairs & Nana Downstairs was my favorite book of my own,” he said.

At the time of his death, he didn’t have any pets, but he had several cats and dogs throughout his lifetime. “Some of my cats were named Satie, Foshay, Token, Kahlo, Rosalie, Conrad and Bomba,” dePaola said. “Some of my dogs were named Bingley, Madison, Markus, Morgan, Moffat, and Bronte.”

Christmas was his favorite holiday, aside from his birthday, and other than writing he also liked to travel, garden, watch movies read and shop.

DePaola said he signed his books with a heart because it was his symbol. “The heart has become a sort of symbol for me. I also use it as shorthand, or an abbreviation, for ‘love,'” he said.

Some Fans Mourned His Loss on Twitter

Upon hearing about dePaola’s death, some of his fans took to Twitter to mourn the writer. Some people shared pictures of their favorite children’s books by dePaola.

Reading Tomie dePaola’s books to my preschoolers was a pleasure I looked forward to everyday when I was a teacher. Joy & love jumped off his pages. Rest In Peace, Mr. dePaola, after a life well lived. pic.twitter.com/vVSkKNcRhV — Anita (@__Neetz__) March 30, 2020

Rest in peace, Tomie dePaola. Thank you for Strega Nona and for all the literary delight you've given to countless readers over the years. #writingcommmunity #TomiedePaola #StregaNona https://t.co/PAhV6p4HY8 — Olivia Kate Cerrone (@OliviaKCerrone) March 30, 2020

RIP Tomie dePaola pic.twitter.com/K0d9rVhV0k — dale grungus, sexy unique poster (@DaleGrungus) March 30, 2020

The experiences children have are valid and children’s literature is so important for reflecting those early formative moments. To blend the genre with memoir is to attain literary immortality. He inspired one person, at least, and I suspect many more. Tomie dePaola, 1934-2020. pic.twitter.com/vaRUhvsQal — Dave Wheelroute (@DaveWheelroute) March 30, 2020

