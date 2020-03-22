WATCH: Trump Called Out for ‘Sarcastic’ Remark On Romney Self-Isolating

During the White House press briefing to update the nation on the pandemic spread of coronavirus on Sunday, a reporter was in the midst of asking the President about the critical stimulus package, Donald Trump couldn’t get past the journalist had mentioned that following Senator Rand Paul testing positive for coronavirus, that Senator Mitt Romney was self-isolating.
Trump said, “Gee, that’s too bad,” to which the reporter couldn’t help but then ask, “Was that sarcasm there, sir?” The President quickly responded, “None. None whatsoever,” but he was highly criticized for his questionable tone on Twitter.
Many users online believed Trump appeared to be happy that the Republican Senator from Utah was in self-isolation. John Aravosis tweeted, “Moments ago, Donald Trump suggested it was good news that Mitt Romney may have been exposed to the Coronavirus and has to self-quarantine. I’m speechless.”
Lindsay Gibbs commented, “He just laughed about Romney being in isolation. He is the worst human on earth, and somehow keeps getting more evil and petty by the day.”
Did Mitt Romney Test Positive For Coronavirus? No, He’s Taking Pre-Cautionary Action
Earlier on Sunday, Senator Rand Paul confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Twitter. The statement read, “He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”
“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.”
In response to this news, Senator Mitt Romney, who joined Paul during the Senate’s GOP lunch on Friday, said he was “very unhappy” to hear of his friend’s diagnosis. “He’s compromised, given health conditions he’s had in the past, so we’ll be praying for him and thinking about him.”
Later that day, Romney announced he’d be going into self-quarantine, with his official statement on the matter shared on Twitter.
Romney’s fellow Utah Senator, Mike Lee, also announced he’s enterting self-quarantine. Joining him after Paul tested positive for COVID-19 was Florida Senator Rick Scott, and Republican Colorado Sentor Cory Gardner.
As for politicians who’ve tested positive for coronavirus, the list so far includes Florida congressman Mario Diaz-Balart and Utah congressman Ben McAadams.
