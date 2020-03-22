WATCH: Trump Called Out for ‘Sarcastic’ Remark On Romney Self-Isolating

During the White House press briefing to update the nation on the pandemic spread of coronavirus on Sunday, a reporter was in the midst of asking the President about the critical stimulus package, Donald Trump couldn’t get past the journalist had mentioned that following Senator Rand Paul testing positive for coronavirus, that Senator Mitt Romney was self-isolating.

Trump said, “Gee, that’s too bad,” to which the reporter couldn’t help but then ask, “Was that sarcasm there, sir?” The President quickly responded, “None. None whatsoever,” but he was highly criticized for his questionable tone on Twitter.

The President reacts to Mitt Romney self-isolating with “gee that’s too bad”

When asked if that’s sarcasm, the President says it’s not pic.twitter.com/7mXAxBnF4Z — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 22, 2020

Many users online believed Trump appeared to be happy that the Republican Senator from Utah was in self-isolation. John Aravosis tweeted, “Moments ago, Donald Trump suggested it was good news that Mitt Romney may have been exposed to the Coronavirus and has to self-quarantine. I’m speechless.”

“Romney’s in isolation?” he asks excitedly. “Oh, that’s too bad.”

Rising to the moment. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 22, 2020

The President behaves like a spoiled child .. comment about Romney ridiculous. I’m glad the reporter called him out and asked him about it. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) March 22, 2020

BREAKING: Trump just found out Mitt Romney is in isolation for coronavirus, he responded by saying “Gee, that’s too bad.” What a terrible thing to say. Absolutely disgraceful. No words. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 22, 2020

Trump seemed almost giddy when told that Mitt Romney is in isolation. MY GOD, this man is a sociopath. — Red Is Social Distancing (@Redpainter1) March 22, 2020

Trump just sarcastically said “Gee, that’s too bad” when he heard Mitt Romney is in quarantine and possibly has coronavirus. My. God. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) March 22, 2020

Lindsay Gibbs commented, “He just laughed about Romney being in isolation. He is the worst human on earth, and somehow keeps getting more evil and petty by the day.”

Did Mitt Romney Test Positive For Coronavirus? No, He’s Taking Pre-Cautionary Action

Earlier on Sunday, Senator Rand Paul confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Twitter. The statement read, “He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.”

In response to this news, Senator Mitt Romney, who joined Paul during the Senate’s GOP lunch on Friday, said he was “very unhappy” to hear of his friend’s diagnosis. “He’s compromised, given health conditions he’s had in the past, so we’ll be praying for him and thinking about him.”

Later that day, Romney announced he’d be going into self-quarantine, with his official statement on the matter shared on Twitter.

Senator Romney’s office issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/tBSx03ZlTr — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) March 22, 2020

Romney’s fellow Utah Senator, Mike Lee, also announced he’s enterting self-quarantine. Joining him after Paul tested positive for COVID-19 was Florida Senator Rick Scott, and Republican Colorado Sentor Cory Gardner.

As for politicians who’ve tested positive for coronavirus, the list so far includes Florida congressman Mario Diaz-Balart and Utah congressman Ben McAadams.

