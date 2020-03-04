Live Vermont Super Tuesday Results 2020: Who Is Winning?

Vermont is among 14 states voting in the 2020 presidential primary on Super Tuesday. Sen. Bernie Sanders represents Vermont in the U.S. Senate is projected by Decision Desk to win his home state.

Sanders was leading the polls going into the election. According to RealClear Politics, Sanders was leading with 57 percent of the vote, compared to 16 percent each for former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. EST in Vermont.

There Are 16 Delegates Up For Grabs in Vermont

There are 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday and the U.S. territory of American Samoa, with a total of 1,344 delegates. Candidates need 1,991 to win the nomination to be the Democratic candidate to face President Donald Trump.

If a candidate does not reach 1,991 delegates, the Democratic National Convention will be contested. That means a second ballot will take place and both pledged and automatic delegates can vote this time. From then on, a candidate needs the majority of all delegates to win, which is more than 2,375 votes.

According to the Associated Press, Sanders won more than 85% of the Democratic primary vote in the race against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential primary.

Bernie Sanders Is Holding an Election Rally in Essex Junction, Vermont on Super Tuesday

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was in his home state on Super Tuesday. He cast his ballot in Burlington, Vermont, where he told reporters that President Donald Trump is “the most dangerous president in the modern history of our country,” according to the Associated Press.

He said he wants to create a government “that works for all and not just the few.”

“We are putting together a multi-generational, multi-racial movement of people who are standing up for justice, and to beat Donald Trump, we are going to need to have the largest voter turnout in the history of this country,” he said. “We need energy. We need excitement. I think our campaign is that campaign.”

