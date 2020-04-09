Connecticut Teen Arrested After ‘Zoom Bombing’ Online Class: Cops

A teenager in Madison, Connecticut, was arrested on Wednesday for “Zoom bombing” Daniel Hand High School classes that were being held on the online platform Zoom. Zoom bombing is when an individual joins a Zoom meeting uninvited, and then they intentionally disrupt the meeting.

Hartford Courant reported that on multiple occasions, a Madison teenager Zoom bombed multiple Daniel Hand High School classes that were taking place on the platform — he disrupted the classes by using “obscene language” and making “gestures.”

The police were able to trace the Zoom bomber, and they arrested the teenage boy. Captain Joseph Race of the Madison Connecticut Police Department confirmed that the teenager, who has not been named because of his age, has been charged with fifth-degree computer crime, fifth-degree conspiracy to commit a computer crime and breach of peace.

Madison Is Switching From Zoom to Google Meet Until Zoom Addresses ‘Security Concerns’

Since the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, public schools all around the United States have started hosting classes on the platform Zoom. Madison teachers are expected to host at least one live session with their class a week.

On Tuesday, the official Facebook page for Madison Public Schools posted that live session classes would take place on Google Meet until Zoom addressed “security concerns.”

In the Facebook post written by Madison Superintendent Tom Scarice, it said, “Zoom has been our preferred platform due to ease of use and compliance with the Connecticut Student Data Privacy Act. The Zoom platform has experienced high use however, and we have decided to suspend use of Zoom for whole group instruction until the district can have more assurance that Zoom has addressed security concerns.”

Zoom Has Hundreds of Millions of People Using the Platform & They Are Focusing on Fixing Privacy Issues

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of users on Zoom has skyrocketed. Eric Yuan, who is the CEO of ZOOM, said that in December 2019, “the maximum number of daily meeting participants, both free and paid, conducted on Zoom was approximately 10 million. In March this year, we reached more than 200 million daily meeting participants, both free and paid.”

According to the CEO, 90,000 schools in 20 countries have sought out Zoom’s help to continue education online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yuan is well aware of Zoom bombing, and he said, “we recognize that we have fallen short of the community’s – and our own – privacy and security expectations.” The company is focusing on fixing the platform’s privacy issues.

According to CNET, it is fairly easy for individuals to Zoom bomb. Someone can finding unprotected meetings by searching “Zoom.us” URLs. By doing that, the user can also find different social media pages that have added their Zoom meetings links to.

In a March 30 statement, the FBI said that Zoom meetings and classrooms should not be made public. The agency said, “In Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control the admittance of guests.”

