Coronavirus Stimulus Checks: Who Received a Direct Deposit Payment This Weekend?

Over Easter weekend, Americans across the country have reported receiving stimulus payments via direct deposit. Many others are still waiting for their own stimulus checks to come in the mail, or for the IRS to set up the direct deposit portal. So who was included in the first round of stimulus payment deposits?

On Saturday, the IRS confirmed in a tweet that it had issued the first round of stimulus payments to a group of Americans. The tweet read, “#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can.”

Many people have taken to Twitter with screenshots of their stimulus payments, most of which say “pending,” likely because they were deposited over the weekend. The majority of those payments appear to be for $1,200, the maximum amount an individual receive, and others are for over $3,000, presumably for a family.

Here’s what you need to know about who received stimulus payments so far:

Here’s Who Received Their Stimulus Payment This Weekend

#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can. For #COVIDreliefIRS updates see: https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9V pic.twitter.com/2bSHOTjMAS — IRS (@IRSnews) April 11, 2020

According to the IRS, these are the groups of people who have already received their stimulus payments via direct deposit, as well as the groups who can expect their payments in the days to come:

people who have filed tax returns for 2018/2019, and who have previously authorized direct deposit with the IRS

People who haven’t yet filed their tax returns, or who haven’t authorized direct deposit with the IRS, will have to wait weeks or even months to receive their stimulus check in the mail. A memo by the IRS has stated that paper checks will be issued at a rate of 5 million checks per week.

Just checked my bank account and my stimulus check is pending… pic.twitter.com/WeojggITDI — Tom B (@cryptonym) April 10, 2020

The IRS has not confirmed how many millions of Americans were included in this first round of payments. In the meantime, many people have taken to Twitter to confirm having received the expected $1,200 stimulus payment in a direct deposit to their bank account, as seen in the tweet above.

Others have tweeted their frustration that they have yet to receive a payment. One user wrote, “I keep checking my bank account to see if the stimulus check has arrived and sadly it hasn’t. our government needs to do more than this one time payment of $1200. How do they expect us to survive on that if we have been out of our jobs for over a month maybe longer???”

Per The Washington Post, an IRS memo clarified how it will mail stimulus checks to groups of people by salary, starting with those who earned the least in their most recent tax return. Here’s the breakdown of the IRS report, per The Post:

May 1

Checks for earners of $20,000 or less should be in the mail.

May 8

Checks for earners of $30,000 or less should be in the mail.

May 15

Checks for earners of $40,000 or less should be in the mail.

This process will continue each week in the same pattern, sending stimulus checks out in the mail through increments of $10,000 in earnings. By this strategy, the IRS is set to mail out 5 million checks a week, The Washington Post reports.

Well, my stimulus check has finally arrived. What to do with it now? Suggestions anyone? 🤔#SundayFunday pic.twitter.com/Ovae9s1KmU — Virtual_Vic (@Virtual_Vic) April 5, 2020

Here’s an extended projection of that timeline, based on this expected pattern:

May 22

Checks for earners of $50,000 or less should be in the mail.

May 29

Checks for earners of $60,000 or less should be in the mail.

June 5

Checks for earners of $70,000 or less should be in the mail.

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: IRS Offers New Direct Deposit Option