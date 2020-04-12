Double Tree Chocolate Chip Cookies: Hotel Releases Famed Recipe

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans aren’t able to travel like they used to. And that means not staying at the Double Tree by Hilton and indulging in the hotel’s famous chocolate chip cookies.

The hotel has realized many are missing out on their delicious cookies, and they have decided to release the recipe. The hotel said on Twitter, “A lot of you have been telling us you miss our famous chocolate chip cookie. So for the first time ever, we’re revealing the recipe so you can make it yourself at home.”

Here is a video of the cookies, and below you will find the cookie recipe.

A lot of you have been telling us you miss our famous chocolate chip cookie. So for the first time ever, we’re revealing the recipe so you can make it yourself at home. https://t.co/D7nUFlXFjB pic.twitter.com/GlDmdW1lnO — DoubleTree by Hilton (@DoubleTree) April 9, 2020

How to Make a Batch of 26 Double Tree Chocolate Chip Cookies

The recipe released by Double Tree is enough to make 26 of their signature cookies.

Ingredients Needed:

1/2 pound butter, softened (2 sticks)

3/4 cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 and 1/4 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 and 1/4 cups flour

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch cinnamon

2 2/3 cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 3/4 cups chopped walnuts

How to Make the Doubletree Cookies:

1. Cream butter, sugar and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed for about 2 minutes.

2. Add eggs, vanilla and lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl.

3. With mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don’t overmix.

4. Remove bowl from mixer and stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.

5. Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart.

6. Preheat oven to 300°F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.

7. Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about 1 hour.

8. Cook’s note: You can freeze the unbaked cookies, and there’s no need to thaw. Preheat oven to 300°F and place frozen cookies on parchment paper-lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.

READ NEXT: Coronavirus: How to Boost Your Immune System?