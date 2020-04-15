IRS Get My Payment Tool: What Does ‘Payment Status Not Available’ Mean?

The IRS Get My Payment tool is now open. The portal is meant to allow Americans to set up direct deposit with the IRS if they haven’t already so that they can receive their stimulus payments faster. However, many people are already reporting frustrations with the tool.

Specifically, people are reporting issues with filling out their information, only to receive a notification that their “payment status is not available.” The IRS has not clarified what groups of people are receiving this information, nor why.

Here’s what you need to know:

What Does ‘Payment Status Not Available’ Mean? IRS Provides Little Explanation

Literally all my friends have received their stimulus checks except me. Then then I go to the “get my payment” tab in the IRS website and this is what pops up…. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Anybody else in the same boat as me? #IJustWantMyStimulusCheck 😫😩 pic.twitter.com/A70Zw6EDk2 — Jason Andrew Hale✨👑 (@EchoesFromAbove) April 15, 2020

As soon as the Get My Payment tool launched on April 15, people started reporting issues with it. Specifically, they reported receiving a “Payment Status Not Available” notification after filling in their information, followed by this message from the IRS: “According to information that we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time.”

Other users have received more explicit information about why they can’t learn more about the status of their stimulus payment. The IRS has provided the following explanation to numerous people:

We are unable to provide you with the status of your payment or perform the action requested because: The tax return information you entered does not match our records; or

You have already accessed the system the maximum number of times today.

Many users have chimed in with context about their own backgrounds, proving that the issue is widespread among Americans with varying salaries and situations with the IRS. It has affected people on Social Security retirement, people with disability benefits, and people with regular filing setups with the IRS.

One person tweeted, “About to expose my parents but apparently they’re behind on taxes and hasn’t filed for the past 2 years so there’s not record of me being claimed as a dependent so shouldn’t I get the stimulus check? What does this mean. Why is my payment status not available?”

Another person tweeted, “Tell me WHY I’m not eligible. Filed for 2019, not a dependant, don’t fall under ANY of the ‘non eligible’ lists. Went to get my payment, says payment status not available couldn’t confirm my eligibility.”

Anybody else getting a "Payment Status Not Available" on the new IRS "Get my payment" track tool? — Sarah Paynter (@sarahapaynter) April 15, 2020

The good news is that the “Payment Status Not Available” message doesn’t necessarily mean there’s an issue with your eligibility for a stimulus payment. Multiple people have reported seeing this tab, then receiving their payment via direct deposit that same day. It’s entirely possible that the IRS is still smoothing out the wrinkles of its new direct deposit portal, given that the tool has been open to the public for less than 24 hours and is likely experiencing extremely high usage.

Unfortunately, if you try too many times to access the portal and you keep seeing this message, you might be locked out for 24 hours. The IRS is not accepting phone calls at this time, which means that many people might have to sit and wait for more information on their stimulus checks or for the IRS to figure out any ongoing bugs with the Get My Payment tool.

