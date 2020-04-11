Mia Farrow’s Daughter Quincy Hospitalized for Coronavirus

Mia Farrow’s daughter Quincy Farrow-LePine has been hospitalized due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Farrow revealed the news on her Twitter account on April 10.

A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 10, 2020

Farrow’s tweet reads, “A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus.”

There has been no word on Quincy’s condition.

Quincy Was Adopted By Mia Farrow in 1994, When She Was One Year Old

Quincy, born Kaeli-Sha in 1993, is one of ten children that Mia Farrow adopted. She was adopted at the age of one, after the actress split from Woody Allen. The 26-year-old was recently married and she is the mother of a baby daughter. Here is an Instagram picture that Farrow shared a week ago of Quincy’s 2017 wedding:

Her caption reads, “The day my youngest daughter, Quincy married wonderful Ethan. A year later their baby Coretta came along. Happiest memories rolling by from home in lockdown.”

Quincy is married to Ethan LePine, and they have a 22-month-old daughter named Coretta. Here is a picture that Farrow shared of the family of three:

