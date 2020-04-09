Mort Drucker Dead: Mad Magazine Illustrator Dies at 91

Mort Drucker, the famous illustrator whose work was frequently spotlighted in Mad magazine, passed away on Wednesday evening, as confirmed by The New York Times. He was 91.

The legendary cartoonist, born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 22, 1929, got his first job with Mad after publisher Bill Gaines made a bet with him. Gaines told Drucker that if the Brooklyn Dodgers won the World Series, he would get a drawing assignment. In the fall of 1956, the Dodgers clinched the title. However, years later Gaines admitted that he was planning to hire Druck anyway.

While Drucker worked for Mad for over 55 years, he completed other high profile projects throughout his career. In 1970, he drew the cover of Time magazine’s “Battle for the Senate” cover which is now on display at the National Portrait Gallery.

Sorry to hear that the brilliant MAD MAGAZINE caricaturist Mort Drucker has passed away. I was crazy about MAD as a kid and Drucker's work was a major reason why. pic.twitter.com/Lmdndi2KDC — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) April 9, 2020

In 1974, Drucker illustrated the film cover for George Lucas’ film American Graffiti, which starred Richard Dreyfuss and Ron Howard. That same year, he wrote the script and drew the characters for the animated adaptation of Mad magazine’s TV special, which was inspired by The Usual Gang of Idiots.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Trump Asked If He’d Pardon ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic During WH Briefing