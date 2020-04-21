Kim Jong Un’s Health: North Korea’s Leader in ‘Grave Danger’ After Surgery

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly in grave danger after undergoing surgery on April 20, CNN’s chief media correspondent, Brian Stelter, reports. Selter said that CNN journalist Jim Sciutto was on the phone with another CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo, when “The banner, citing a U.S. source: “NORTH KOREAN LEADER KIM JONG UN IN ‘GRAVE DANGER’ AFTER SURGERY” appeared on the screen.

This story is still developing.

Heavy has reached out to the U.S. State Department for further information.

The United States is currently monitoring the North Korean leader’s health, according to CNN’s source, an official with direct knowledge. Getting accurate updates from the country is extremely difficult due to the political situation, and it’s considered one of the most challenging information-gathering environments for U.S. intelligence.

North Korea is especially tight-lipped about its leader, who is viewed very highly in the country. Most of the information that government analysts accumulate from North Korea comes from state media dispatches and propaganda videos.

