RSW Airport Fire: Photos & Updates for Lee County, Florida Blaze

A fire in Lee County was reported near the RSW Airport. It’s not clear what started the fire, but the blaze can be seen from miles away. Here’s what we know so far.
The fire has destroyed some rental cars parked near the Southwest Florida International Airport, WINK news reported. The fire was at a rental car overflow parking lot. The cars were empty, officials said, and the cause of the fire isn’t currently known.
All fire departments in the county is responding, NBC 2 reported. No one is currently in danger, officials said.
The News-Press said you could hear multiple small explosions from the fire.
Here’s another photo.
The fire could be seen from far away.
The blaze forced the closure of Terminal Access Road. People were asked to park at 7-Eleven and walk to a shuttle at long-term parking instead, WINK reported. This was the view from the parking lot:
This was the view from 10 miles away.
And here’s what people could see as they drove near the Southwest Florida International Airport.
