RSW Airport Fire: Photos & Updates for Lee County, Florida Blaze

A fire in Lee County was reported near the RSW Airport. It’s not clear what started the fire, but the blaze can be seen from miles away. Here’s what we know so far.

The fire has destroyed some rental cars parked near the Southwest Florida International Airport, WINK news reported. The fire was at a rental car overflow parking lot. The cars were empty, officials said, and the cause of the fire isn’t currently known.

All fire departments in the county is responding, NBC 2 reported. No one is currently in danger, officials said.

The News-Press said you could hear multiple small explosions from the fire.

Rental cars on fire at RSW, multiple small explosions can be heard as flames consume fuel. Airport police, Lee Sheriff, Fl. Forestry on scene pic.twitter.com/4JrA72diMR — Michael Braun (@MichaelBraunNP) April 3, 2020

Here’s another photo.

I mean, look at this view of this fire at #RSW #swfl #airport that serves #ftmyers #naples. Just unbelievable. It's pushing toward the woods, which is terrible considering how dry it has been. pic.twitter.com/qWMyVPJgtc — STAY THE EFF HOME FLORIDA!—𝕕𝕒𝕟𝕚♿ (@ThatRealDani) April 3, 2020

The fire could be seen from far away.

#BREAKING – watch the whole video – 🔥 HUGE fire burning right now at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). County officials saying the fire is in the same location where rental cars were being stored. (View from US 41 near Page Field)@NBC2 @WFLARyan #FortMyers #FL pic.twitter.com/tj45KYH86g — Pat Cavlin (@pcavlin) April 3, 2020

The blaze forced the closure of Terminal Access Road. People were asked to park at 7-Eleven and walk to a shuttle at long-term parking instead, WINK reported. This was the view from the parking lot:

Huge plume of #smoke on a large #fire that appears to be burning south of the road leading to the International Airport. This is from the parking lot of the airport 7/11-Wendy's. Tune to @nbc2 for more on what's happening. pic.twitter.com/FhjV3nDza7 — Rob Duns (@RobDunsTV) April 3, 2020

This was the view from 10 miles away.

My photographer and I are headed to a fire at the RSW airport right now. Look at that cloud of smoke, almost 10 miles from the scene. Tune into @NBC2 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/ouEw0T4qwa — Joe Putrelo (@Joe_Putrelo) April 3, 2020

And here’s what people could see as they drove near the Southwest Florida International Airport.

Large smoke cloud emerging from an area south of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). It can be seen as far south as Bonita Springs on I-75. @ndn @TheNewsPress pic.twitter.com/EYQ8AUDFqy — Rachel Fradette 🌊 (@Rachel_Fradette) April 3, 2020

