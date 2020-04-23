U.S. Diplomat Survives Shooting in Sudan

An unidentified shooter opened fire on a U.S. diplomat in their car on Thursday in Khartoum, according to Anadolu Agency. Their report indicates that the diplomat was shot at while driving through the Sudanese capital, causing them to lose control of the car. The shooter has not yet been identified, and Sudanese police are determining whether or not the attack “could be determined terrorism.”

Sudan is one of four countries currently designated a state sponsor of terrorism, according to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Counterterrorism. The designation was made in 1993 in response to the Sudanese government’s links to international terrorist organizations. The other countries currently on the list are North Korea, Iran, and Syria.

The U.S. Has Not Exchanged Ambassadors With Sudan Since 1996

The U.S. had not exchanged ambassadors with Sudan for 23 years until 2019, when the Trump administration issued a vote of confidence in the new, civilian-led Sudanese government, which had successfully toppled the decades-long dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir.

From 2002, the U.S. embassy in Sudan has been led by a Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, or rather, a diplomat who leads in the absence of an ambassador. In October 2019, Brian Shukan, a former Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission in Haiti, was selected as the U.S. Chief of Mission in Khartoum. The Chief of Mission designation often coincides with the ambassador title, but not always.

Violence Has Regularly Erupted Against Diplomats in Khartoum Over the Last 50 Years

U.S. relations with Sudan have been historically volatile. In 1973, Palestinian terrorists murdered Ambassador Cleo A. Noel and Deputy Chief of Mission Curtis G. Moore in Khartoum. Relations improved when Sudan freed ten American prisoners in northern Ethiopia, but deteriorated again when the U.S. bombed Tripoli, Libya in April 1986. That same month, a U.S. Embassy employee was shot in Sudan. In the 1980s, Sudan received developmental aid from the U.S. until General al-Bashir assumed power in 1989.

The 1990s saw continued unrest and upheaval. In the early part of the decade, Osama bin Laden and other terrorist leaders resided in Khartoum. In 1998, near-simultaneous bombings at U.S. embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya killed 224 people, including 12 Americans. In response, the U.S. launched missile strikes against Khartoum. By then, U.S. diplomatic envoys had been pulled out of the city and did not return until 2002.

In 2008, on New Year’s Day, the ambassador to South Sudan, John Granville, and his driver were shot to death in the Sudanese capital. According to the New York Times, the attack happened hours after President Bush signed a bill to make it easier for businesses to pull out of Sudan in an effort to impose sanctions on the country and to put pressure on the government to end the ongoing genocide in Darfur.

In December 2019, the interim Sudanese government promised additional investigations into the genocide in Darfur. In February 2020, BBC reports that Sudan agreed to turn over al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court to stand trial for war crimes and genocide, and in particular for the deaths of at least 300,000 Darfuri men, women, and children.