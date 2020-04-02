What Does It Mean to Be Furloughed?

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of companies are furloughing their workers, but what does that mean?

Merriam-Webster defines furlough as “a temporary leave from work that is not paid and is often for a set period of time.” In short, a furloughed worker temporarily stops working for a business but typically returns after economic pressures subside.

In regards to companies furloughing workers in response to the global pandemic, Isaac Mamaysky, an attorney with Potomac Law in New York, tells the Society for Human Resource Management, “Employers are more likely to permanently lose laid-off employees, and layoffs can also have more-significant implications for company morale than furloughs. Since coronavirus is a temporary event, which will hopefully come under control in the coming months, furlough is the better response for many employers.”

As The Cut points out, you can be furloughed for weeks or months, and while you are not paid during this time, you will likely retain your health-insurance benefits.

Gap Inc. is one example of a company that is furloughing thousands of its retail workers. But while they are pausing pay, they are continuing to offer benefits until stores can reopen once again. Similar methods are being employed by Marriott, General Electric, and The Cheesecake Factory.

Macy’s, too, is furloughing many of its 125,000 employees, saying that the pandemic has taken a “heavy toll” on its business, reports CNN. Earlier this month, the company closed all of its stores in the United States in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Furloughed Workers Typically Qualify for Unemployment Benefits

Denise Drake, an attorney with Polsinelli in Kansas City, Mo, tells the Society for Human Resource Management that even employees who are using their time off as personal or vacation time during furlough may qualify for unemployment benefits.

And while there is typically a short waiting period before an employee is deemed eligible to receive those benefits, a number of states have waved that waiting period in light of the pandemic.

As Fortune points out, Congress recently passed a coronavirus stimulus package that extends unemployment benefits to those who can prove their unemployment is related to the coronavirus outbreak– this applies to furloughed workers. Furloughed workers also qualify for the additional $600 weekly benefit included in the stimulus package, according to Forbes. Drake recommends those who have been furloughed to apply for unemployment benefits on the first day of the furlough.

Furloughed vs. Laid Off

Furloughing is temporary while being laid off is permanent.

Jie Feng, an assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations, explains to the Society for Human Resource Management, “Unlike layoffs, furloughs reduce labor costs without adding new costs such as severance packages and outplacement services.”

It’s not uncommon for companies who foresee better conditions in the future to furlough.

There is no set time that limits how long a company can furlough an employee. This is dependent on the company, itself. Typically, though, and as Fortune points out, furloughs are considered a short-term arrangement.

