Soldier Ran Over Active Shooter With His Car on Kansas Bridge, Police Say

On the morning of May 27, an active-duty soldier rammed his car into an active shooter on a bridge connecting Kansas to Missouri, according to police. According to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens, the 34-year-old soldier was stuck in traffic behind the gunman when the gunman stepped out of his vehicle and opened fire. The incident took place around 11 a.m. and police arrived shortly after, according to Kitchens.

“He intentionally intervened using his vehicle to strike and injure the suspect who was actively shooting,” Kitchens said. “Very likely countless lives were saved by the person that intervened and helped.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Initially Responded To Reports of Road Rage on Centennial Bridge

According to DailyMail, police arrived on the scene around 11 a.m. amid reports of shots fired in relation to a road rage incident on Centennial Bridge. Instead, first responders discovered the suspect trapped under the soldier’s car, according to Kitchens. The suspect was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in the Kansas City area for his wounds.

According to Kitchens, at the time of the incident, some lanes on Centennial Bridge were blocked off and traffic was controlled by a work crew. The crew was alternating the direction of traffic. After first responders arrived, the bridge was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene. Centennial Bridge is a 2500-foot bridge on Kansas Highway 92 that spans the Missouri River, connecting Leavenworth, Kansas, to Platte County, Missouri.

Police Credit the Soldier With Saving ‘Countless Lives’

Authorities claim that the soldier, who is based at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth, likely prevented a mass shooting, according to NBC News. According to reports, the gunman was armed with at least a semiautomatic rifle and a handgun, and he was firing at random at passing cars. Police are still investigating to determine how many weapons were involved in the shooting.

“…what was a very, very dangerous situation, fortunately, was ended quite quickly. Again, very likely countless lives were saved by the person that intervened and helped,” said Kitchens.

Police confirmed that several cars were struck with bullets, according to DailyMail. One shooting victim, also a Fort Leavenworth soldier, was taken to the hospital for his wounds and is in serious but stable condition, according to the New York Times. After interviewing roughly a dozen witnesses, police believe the shooting was not targeted and the gunman fired at random, according to Kitchens in a report from NBC News.

The gunman, the victim, and the soldier have not yet been identified, and police have not yet determined a motive. The soldier was interviewed by police before he was released, according to Kitchens. The suspect was described as a 37-year-old resident of Platte County, Missouri. Police have obtained warrants to search the suspect’s home and vehicles to gather more information. Authorities are still determining whether the suspect’s weapons were purchased legally and have not yet confirmed if he has a criminal history or a history with mental health.

READ NEXT: CDC Warns About ‘Aggressive’ Rats After COVID-19 Social Distancing