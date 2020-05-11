Coronavirus Deaths Per 100,000 in the US vs Other Countries

During President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press conference today, he briefly mentioned the deaths per 100,000 count in the United States, noting that the U.S. has a lower count than many other countries. The U.S. does have a low count in death percentages compared to the largest countries, but lags behind some other countries that have had fewer cases overall. Read on to see the statistics below.

The U.S. Has the 2nd-Lowest Case Fatality Ratio & 4th-Lowest Deaths Per 100K

According to John Hopkins University & Medicine, the United States has the fourth-lowest count in deaths per 100,000 when accounting for the mortality rate in the most affected countries. You can see the full graph here.

The graph shows the U.S. has 24.31 deaths per 100,000 people. The only states with fewer deaths are German at 9.13, Iran at 8.12, and Brazil at 5.31. The numbers are as follows:

Brazil: 5.31 per 100,000

Iran: 8.12

German: 9.13

U.S.: 24.31

Netherlands: 31.68

France: 39.39

United Kingdom: 48.02

Italy: 50.57

Spain: 56.98

Belgium: 75.78

These numbers were last updated on May 10 at 11:46 p.m. Eastern. Johns Hopkins explains that these are deaths per 100,000 population, representing “a country’s general population, with both confirmed cases and healthy people.”

The number Trump was talking about during the press conference, where the U.S. ranked the second-lowest among the most-affected countries, was the observed case-fatality ratio. Johns Hopkins notes that this is “the number of deaths … per 100 confirmed cases.” For the observed case-fatality ratio, the United States has the second-lowest percentage at 6%, just above Germany at 4.4%. Here are the numbers from this chart, which was also updated on the night of May 10:

Germany: 4.4%

U.S.: 6%

Iran: 6.2%

Brazil: 6.8%

Spain: 11.9%

Netherlands: 12.7%

Italy: 13.9%

United Kingdom: 14.5%

France: 14.9%

Belgium: 16.3%

If you factor in worldwide mortality, looking at countries that aren’t quite as highly affected as the United States, then the U.S. case-fatality rate ranks a little less well. However, it’s not unusual for countries with lower cases to sometimes start out with unusually high or low fatality rates until more numbers can be factored in.

Countries with a lower case-fatality percentage than the U.S. that aren’t in the list of most-affected countries include India at 3.3%, Russia at .9%, Peru at 2.8%, Switzerland at 6% (the same as the U.S.), Portugal at 4.1%, Pakistan at 2.2%, Japan at 4.0%, Austria at 3.9%, Ukraine at 2.6%, Chile at 1.1%, Israel at 1.5%, and more. You can see the full chart at Johns Hopkins’ site here. However, among the countries most-affected by SARS-CoV-2, the U.S. does indeed have the second-lowest case fatality ratio.

If you’re wondering what the death-per-100,000 rate is per state in the United States, Statista provides those numbers in a graph here, last updated on May 11. According to the chart, New York has the highest death rate per 100,000 with 137 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 104, Connecticut with 83, Massachusetts with 72, Louisiana with 48, D.C. with 46, Michigan with 46, and Rhode Island with 40. The smallest numbers go to Wyoming (1), Hawaii (1), Alaska (1), Montana (1), Utah (2), and Arkansas, West Viriginia, Oregon, and Puerto Rico with 3. Next is Texas with 4, Guam with 4, Virgin Islands with 4, Northern Mariana Islands with 4, Tennessee with 4, and Idaho with 4 deaths per 100,000.

