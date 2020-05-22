Dwight Powers: New York Man Murdered by His Son While in a Zoom Meeting, Cops Say

On May 21, 72-year-old Dwight Powers was on a Zoom call with nearly two dozen other people when his 33-year-old son stabbed him to death, according to Long Island police in a report from the Washington Post. Police say that witnesses saw Powers fall before a bald, naked man appeared in the background of the screen. The man, who was later identified as Powers’s son, Thomas Scully-Powers, then stripped the sheets off of a bed and laid them on the ground, according to reports.

When police arrived at the scene, Scully-Powers answered the door only to slam it in the officers’ faces before he jumped out of a second-story window and fled the scene. Police apprehended Scully-Powers shortly thereafter and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of his father. DailyMail reports that the Zoom call was a virtual Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. It’s unclear if any of the onlookers saw Scully-Powers stab his father.

Here’s what you need to know about the late Dwight Powers:

Dwight Powers Served In Vietnam Before Working For U.S. Customs & Border Protection

According to his LinkedIn profile, Powers served in the United States Marine Corps from 1967 to 1969. In 1972, he earned his associate’s degree from Nassau Community College and went on to SUNY Cortland to study elementary education and teaching. In 1976, Powers began working for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where he worked for 35 years before his retirement in 2011. Following his death, Dylan DeFrancisci, one of his coworkers from his time with CBP posted a tribute to the late Powers.

In his caption, DeFrancisci describes Powers as “an inspiration” and “someone I admired and loved as a mentor.” DeFrancisci also thanks Powers for the “knowledge, wisdom, and guidance,” and “for always lending an ear and going that mile for us all.” After his retirement, Powers described his occupation on LinkedIn as “Happily Retired” with a description that read, “live and let live.”

Powers Was a Singer in a Local Band from Long Island

In November 2019, Joe Aliperti, a friend and fellow musician, announced on Facebook, “Yes you heard right! Dwight Thomas Powers, from the band Plastic Soul, [w]ill join us for a couple of tunes on vocals.” Based on his Facebook presence, Powers performed on stage as a singer at local venues throughout the last decade. In a post from September 2009, Powers is pictured in a military helmet with the comment, “Vietnam USMC helmet worn because Frank Conroy threatened “to throw beer bottles if you guys S**k. P.S. Fortunately, no one threw anything at us except applause!” Powers added that the evening had been a success, and he had helped raise money with the Wounded Warrior Project.

After his death, Aliperti posted a short tribute to Powers along with photos of Powers. In the third photo, Powers stands in a small venue singing into a microphone as a guitarist and a bassist play behind him.

Newsday reported that Scully-Powers confessed to the stabbing on Friday, describing a fight between himself and Powers before he resorted to a grisly stabbing that ended his father’s life. Scully-Powers faces a sentence of 25 years-to-life if convicted.

