Jeff Goldblum Look-Alike Lands Spinning Kick in Street Fight [WATCH]

On Thursday afternoon, Oscar-nominated actor Jeff Goldblum started trending on Twitter after a video was shared of a Goldblum look-alike fighting in a street fight. The fight was recorded and shared by a Twitter user who goes by “Leo Senpai.” The clip features a man wearing glasses and looking like Goldblum fighting a shirtless man.

During the fight, the unnamed look-alike landed devastating shots, including a spinning-hook kick to the head of the shirtless man, as well as a powerful roundhouse to the man’s side.

According to Leo Senpai, the shirtless man “deserved it.” In a tweet, the user said:

Yes the guy who was shirtless deserved it. He started it. Before this he was yelling at glasses guy calling him every racial slur too, shirtless man threw the first swing as well. And literally anytime I’ve ever talked to him he always says disgusting things towards women.

Leo Senpai also tweeted: “The reason this a** whooping was dished was because he joked about ‘oh I could just hog tie her up.'”

The Video Has Been Viewed Millions of Times on Twitter

Here is the video of the street fight:

Yoooo my neighbors just fought 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fGGg55UWG9 — Leo Senpai 🔪 (@fallenleo) May 11, 2020

Leo Senapi wrote, “After all this shirtless dude had a round 2 but with a 2×4 then cops were called BUT shirtless got broken ribs and nose, and roundhouse kick man got a broke arm.”

Leo Senpai talked to the Goldblum look-alike after the street fight. The Twitter user wrote: “I just talked to Jeff doppelgänger and he doesn’t want to on video being interview but he appreciates everyone supporting him and if he makes a gofundme for medical expenses I will post it !!

Twitter Users Reacted to the Viral Street Fight Video

The video went viral on Twitter and users chimed in with their thoughts on the incident. One user tweeted:

From now on, every time I see a celebrity's name trending like Jeff Goldblum is now, I'm just going to assume that a poor lookalike got in a street fight with a neighborhood menace. — scott is a bundle of instructional continuity (@scott_a_ross) May 12, 2020

They wrote, “From now on, every time I see a celebrity’s name trending like Jeff Goldblum is now, I’m just going to assume that a poor lookalike got in a street fight with a neighborhood menace.”

Another user posted:

Had to see why #JeffGoldblum is trending right now and that was well worth the 10-minute diversion. — Bryan G. Scott (@winstonattorney) May 12, 2020

He wrote, “Had to see why #JeffGoldblum is trending right now and that was well worth the 10-minute diversion.”

Another Twitter user posted:

Jeff tried to keep social distancing while he kicked ass! This is a new side of Jeff Goldblum! https://t.co/FCaBpvsz9W — Pat Wilson (@bajanpatrick) May 12, 2020

They wrote, “Jeff tried to keep social distancing while he kicked ass! This is a new side of Jeff Goldblum!”

I had a massive Jurassic Park-induced crush on Jeff Goldblum when I was a kid & watching his doppelgänger beat down a racist is EXCELLENT — Adelaide (@isladelaide) May 12, 2020

They wrote, “I had a massive Jurassic Park-induced crush on Jeff Goldblum when I was a kid & watching his doppelgänger beat down a racist is EXCELLENT.”

On person wrote:

Clicking trending celebrity names is risky lately. It's like playing "Dead or COVID?!?" — So when I saw Jeff Goldblum trending, I thought, "here we go again." M. Night Shyamalan level twist? It's neither. — GrantLovesCars (@grantlovescars) May 12, 2020

He said, “Clicking trending celebrity names is risky lately. It’s like playing ‘Dead or COVID?!?’ — So when I saw Jeff Goldblum trending, I thought, ‘here we go again.’ M. Night Shyamalan level twist? It’s neither.”

On person tweeted:

I love that everything trending right now is related to a pandemic or a SCOTUS hearing – except for Jeff Goldblum. There's something very poetic about this. pic.twitter.com/hTH30Eaj8k — Jeff Siegel (@jeffsiegel) May 12, 2020

He said, “I love that everything trending right now is related to a pandemic or a SCOTUS hearing – except for Jeff Goldblum. There’s something very poetic about this.”

READ NEXT: Jeff Goldblum Criticized for Question About Islam on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’