WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Berates Press for Not Asking About Obamagate

During the White House coronavirus press briefing on Friday, press secretary Kaleigh McEnany presented the media with her own line of questions in regards to Obamagate after no reporter asked about it on May 22.

Even though Trump kicked off the briefing to discuss the opening of churches and places of worship amid coronavirus, she cut off reporters’ questions about that topic to ask the following line of questions about the unmasking of Michael Flynn.

McEnany had prepared out a series of questions that “any good journalist would want to ask,” and wondered “did anyone take it upon themselves to pose any questions about Michael Flynn unmasking a President Obama spokesperson… Oh! Not a single person has posed that question.”

She then said, “Perhaps, if I write them out in a slide format.. maybe, we’re visual learners and you guys will follow up with journalistic curiosity. She asked, “Why was Lt. Michael Flynn UNMASKED by Obama’s Chief of Staff, Joe Biden, Susan Rice, and others?” and “Why was Flynn’s identity leaked- A CRIMINAL ACT – to the press.”

WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany stooped answering questions and turned the White House briefing into a slideshow of “questions for Obama” related to Michael Flynn she wants the press to ask Obama’s spokespeople over the long weekend pic.twitter.com/e7PwL2HChw — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) May 22, 2020



“Why Did the DOJ learn about the FBI’s interest in Flynn’s conversations with the Russian Amb. from a CONVERSATION WITH OBAMA in the Oval Office” and “Why did James Clapped, John Brennan, Samantha Power, and Susan Rice privately ADMIT UNDER OATH that they had no evidence of collusion while saying the opposite publicly?”

MEDIA BIAS? Kayleigh McEnany Says Coverage of Obama And President Trump and Flynn "NOT FAIR" 2020-05-22T18:35:59Z

CNN cut away from the White House briefing in the middle of McEnany’s slideshow, but the press conference continued to air on other channels.

McEnany Told Reporters Earlier In the Briefing, ‘Boy, It’s Interesting to Be in a Room That Desperately Wants to See These Churches Stay Closed’

Video: Things get testy in the briefing room as @Reuters's @JeffMason1 objects to when @PressSec @KayleighMcEnany calls out the liberal journalists in the room for acting like they "desperately" want "to see these churches and houses of worship stay closed" amid the pandemic pic.twitter.com/sbJaCc5E8M — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 22, 2020

While McEnany fielded questions about Trump announcing that he would “override” the governor’s order to allow places of worship to open for services amid coronavirus, she told the briefing room that it seemed like everyone “desperately wants to see these churches and houses of worship stay closed,” to which Reuter’s reporter Jeff Mason objected.

Passan said, “Kayleigh, I object to that. I go to church. I’m dying to go to church. The question that we’re asking you and would like to have asked the president and Dr. Birx is ‘Is it safe?’ and if it’s not safe, is the president trying to encourage that or does the president agree with Dr. Birx that people should wait?”

McEnany said in response, “Jeff, it is safe to reopen your churches if you do so in accordance with the guidelines which are laid out in stringent detail… I’m thankful that we have a president that celebrates the first amendment… the same amendment that gives you all the ability to ask me questions is there to have the freedom of worship. So, moms and pastors can go to their churches and go to their places of worship and celebrate what is a first amendment right in this country which is to pray to your God and to practice your faith.”

Mason followed up by saying, “We’re not asking you if the president is allowing Americans to pray,” before McEnany interrupted to say, “To pray together, and the President has laid out a clear path for this to take place – for our first amendment to be exercised in a way that’s safe and robust.”

