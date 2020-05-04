Mike Mosher: Overland Park, Kansas, Police Officer Killed in Shooting

Barely one year since Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher accepted the Gold Valor Award from the Kansas Association of the Chiefs of Police, he was killed in a shoot out in the line of duty.

According to the Shawnee Mission Post, Mosher was in his personal vehicle Sunday headed to an off-duty assignment. He was dressed in his uniform and in possession of his police radio when he happened to see a hit and run incident. Mosher called it in and followed the driver.

The Shawnee Mission Post reported that eventually the driver stopped his car and walked over to Mosher. The paper reported, “Mosher can be heard telling dispatchers that the suspect got out of the car, approached him, and then refused to go back to his car. Officers responding to the call then reported hearing gunfire. Seconds later, dispatchers began receiving 911 calls from witnesses who were reporting an officer had been shot and was on the ground.”

In a news conference Sunday night, Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez announced that Mosher, who had been rushed to the hospital after the shooting, succumbed to his injuries. According to Donchez, the incident is still under investigation, but Donchez did confirm that Mosher shot and killed the suspect. That person’s name has not yet been released. He died at the scene.

Donchez said Mosher was a 14 and-a-half year veteran of Overland PD. He worked as a field training officer and a community police officer and was also the president of the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police. Mosher earned the Gold Valor Award in 2019 for his involvement in a shooting in July 2018, killing a person who Donchez said ambushed Mosher and his partner.



“It’s just a difficult difficult thing to know that one of our officers is no longer with us,” Chief Donchez said. “We as police officers know every day when we leave the house that we may not return… Mike loved what he did and he was damn good at it…He was damn good at it.”

This Is the Second Officer To Die In the Line Of Duty in Overland Park PD’s History

This is the first officer to die in the line of duty for Overland Park’s Police Department in 35 years. Mosher was 37 and is survived by a wife and a child, according to Kansas news station KHSB.

The last death in Overland Park in 1985 happened when Police Officer Deanna Rose was killed trying to arrest a drunk driver. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Rose was killed after the man she was trying to arrest assaulted her, then ran her over in an attempt to escape, killing her. She was only 26-years-old.

That was the first time an Overland Park officer was killed in the line of duty. Mosher’s death marks the second. Rose was also the first female in law enforcement to be killed in the state of Kansas when she died.

Cheif Donchez talked about how Mosher’s shooting and death affected his department during the press conference saying, “We had probably 50 or 75 officers up there at the hospital this evening. This is a strong department; this is a family.”

After Mosher died, KHSB posted a somber procession of police vehicles on Twitter as they accompanied the body of Mosher when it was transported from the hospital Sunday night.

Newly Released Statistics by The FBI Say 89 Law Enforcement Officers Were Killed in The Line of Duty in 2019

According to information released Monday by the FBI, just one day after Mosher’s death, 89 people lost their lives as part of their jobs enforcing the law last year. Forty-eight of those killed died as a result of “felonious acts.” The other 41 died in accidents that happened while they were on the job.

The report says that of the 48 killed in felonious acts, 44 were killed by gunfire. The average profile of the slain officers was male, white, and around 40-years-old. These officers and deputies were killed doing all kinds of police work from simple traffic stops and serving warrants to responding to crimes in progress or calls to break up fights.

The 41 accidental deaths were dominated by vehicle accidents, whether it was being involved in a car crash or being hit by a car as a pedestrian.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 61 law enforcement officers have died so far in 2020, with Mosher being the 61st. He is the 18th officer to die by gunfire this year.

