Minneapolis on Fire: Hibachi, Post Office & Wells Fargo Burning [VIDEOS]

As protests continue in Minneapolis, multiple locations are reported to be on fire on May 29 and early into the morning of May 30. These include a post office, a Wells Fargo, a Hibachi restaurant, and more. Videos and photos in the article below reveal multiple locations on fire as police and protesters clash. The third night of protests defied new curfews set in place. The night before, the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct was overrun as protesters denounced the death of George Floyd. At the same time, protesters clashed in New York City and many other cities across the country.

Some of the fires are burning close to Minneapolis Police’s Fifth Precinct, with flames seen at a Wells Fargo branch near the area, Fox 9 reported. The Fifth Precinct shared on Twitter that 350 troopers and officers were being sent to the region, while Gov. Tim Walz shared that National Guard soldiers were on the ground in the city.

Troopers are giving dispersal orders near the Fifth Precinct. Leave the area now or you will be arrested. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 30, 2020

The Fifth Precinct later tweeted, “Troopers are giving dispersal orders near the Fifth Precinct. Leave the area now or you will be arrested.”

Emma Leigh Fiala, a local journalist who has been reporting on the ground in Minneapolis since the protests began, shared on a live stream while on Nicollet Avenue that she saw city buses with their lights off, filled with troops or police officers, heading to the area.

Earlier she shared a live stream from the Fifth Precinct area. She said that some of the businesses targeted were the focus of specific frustrations, such as Wells Fargo and the types of loans the bank offers.

“This is about George, but this about a lot more than George,” she said. Fiala later said there were fireworks in the parking lot in that region. In the distance in the video below at about 31:00, you can see a small building on fire. She said a small Wells Fargo ATM was on fire and the larger Wells Fargo building was being broken into.

In the video below, you can see the Wells Fargo ATM on fire.

Rioters watch as fire rages in a @WellsFargo bank in Minneapolis. 🎥: WCCO pic.twitter.com/qvXYmqJPa5 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 30, 2020

Here’s another angle of the Wells Fargo fire.

Footage of a fire at the Wells Fargo in #Minneapolis’ 5th Precinct, where an ATM had been broken into. Reports indicate that a Family Dollar store nearby was also set ablaze and that tensions continue to escalate outside the precinct police station. pic.twitter.com/qb3m70q4CS — Shahab (@SSMoghadam) May 30, 2020

A local post office was also on fire. This photo shows Post Office 55408.

Post Office 55408 pic.twitter.com/4TABvkYVPi — Matt Sepic (@msepic) May 30, 2020

This was also near the 5th Precinct. In the video below, you can see smoke from the Post Office at 1st Ave and Lake Street, which is near the Hibachi restaurant and the Wells Fargo.

#BREAKING: Black smoke pouring out of US Post Office near 1st Ave and Lake St. Adjacent Hibachi restaurant and Wells Fargo also on fire @WCCO pic.twitter.com/kpEZIbYyON — David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 30, 2020

Another video showing a fire near the Hibachi restaurant, shared by David Schuman of local news WCCO.

This was a video of the hibachi restaurant on fire at Lake and 1st Ave. Apologies for poor quality pic.twitter.com/3VvAPgBJ3q — David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 30, 2020

Gov. Tim Walz had set a curfew order for 8 p.m. that was largely ignored.

The Minnesota National Guard, State Patrol, and local police are on the ground responding to incidents in Mpls-St. Paul. I urge residents to comply with 8pm curfew and go home immediately. Law enforcement needs to respond to emergencies, restore order, and keep Minnesotans safe. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 30, 2020

And here’s another video from the region:

Watch what happened at 3:09 in Aaron Quisneberry's broadcast: Minneapolis on firehttps://t.co/kaXLv8O7w7#Minneapolisprotests — Armando Rivera (@MrArmandoRivera) May 30, 2020

This video shows people trying to break into an ATM on Nicollet Avenue.

SPOTTED: People are gathered around an ATM machine on Nicollet Avenue trying to break into it. Credit: CE Visuals. pic.twitter.com/Fc1MrE3Irv — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 30, 2020

The fires tonight are focused near the Fifth Precinct in Minneapolis. Yesterday, the Third Precinct was overrun by protesters. The protests started two days earlier. A video of an unknown man carrying an umbrella and smashing windows at an AutoZone went viral. In the video, a man wearing a pink shirt could be seen confronting him about his actions. The man in the pink shirt shared why he was at the protest and his feelings about what happened in a video in Heavy’s story here.

