Mother of 9-Year-Old Boy Found Dead On A Miami Golf Course Admits She Made Up His Abduction

According to a local news station in Miami, CBS-4, the mother of the autistic, non-verbal 9-year-old who was found dead on a golf course, admitted that she made up the story about her son’s abduction.

CBS-4 reported that a “senior law enforcement” source provided the information about her disclosure. Patricia Ripley, the mother of Alejandro Ripley, is now the focus of the investigation into her son’s death, according to the Miami Herald.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that Alejandro was found dead on Twitter. At a press conference, a spokesperson for Miami Police said they were not ruling out foul play.

WPLG-10 reported that Alejandro was a patient at My Kid Therapy Center in southwest Miami-Dade county. A woman, Antoinette Uribe, whose child also attended the center told the news station that Alejandro was happy, sweet and said, “He was the world to his parents.”

The Amber Alert Was Cancelled Just 12 Hours After It Was Issued

Patricia Ripley, 47, told police that her 9-year-old son was abducted while she was driving, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

Ripley said she had reached the intersection of Miami’s Southwest 158th Avenue and Kendall Drive at around 8:47 p.m. when two men cut her off and forced her on the side of the road. The two got out and demanded drugs; when told them she didn’t have any, she said the men stole her cellphone and Alejandro before they drove off with him, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

That night, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement described the two abductors as one dressed in all black with a black bandana covering his face and another with cornrows, the Sun-Sentinel reported; the two were driving a light blue sedan.

Roughly 12 hours later, a body was found in the bond of the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club, around four miles from where Ripley had said her son was abducted, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The golf course was on Native American land and the tribe released a statement:

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley. The Tribe is fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation and offer their sincerest condolences to his family.

After Florida police announced that Alejandro was dead on Twitter, people immediately said they were suspicious of Ripley’s story.

Something doesn't feel right with the way the mother claims this all happened. — Thoughts Of Truth ⤴️ (@True_Thoughts) May 22, 2020

Others suggested that being with Alejandro during quarantine might have “got to” Patricia and she set up the abduction scenario.

Makes no sense. Why not steal her purse if you want drugs? And takes her phone and kid? I hate to be that person but being home with a kid during this time probably got to her and she set it all up, which is why "they" took her phone and not purse with CC's and money. I hope not — Michelle (@Michellexo94x) May 22, 2020

Patricia Ripley Admits She Lied About The Abduction, CBS-4 Reports

BREAKING: The mother of Alajendro Ripley – the 9-year-old autistic boy found dead earlier today – has emerged as the primary suspect in her son’s death and has admitted to being involved, a senior law enforcement source tells @CBSMiami 1/ — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) May 23, 2020

Miami-Dade police spokesman Christopher Sowerby-Thomas told the Miami Herald that Ripley, her husband and other family were being interviewed at police headquarters by homicide detectives.

The Herald also reported that “a source familiar with the investigation” said that there was also a security camera at a Home Depot near where Ripley said her son was abducted. The footage, according to the Herald’s reporting, seemed to contradict Ripley’s account, as it showed her sitting in her car without Alejandro for 20 minutes before she called to say that her son had been abducted.

According to CBS-4, Ripley’s mother made the admission after police said they found witnesses who saw her with him near the location of where his body was found.

According to WPLG-10, when Alejandro’s body was found in the small lake on the south side of the golf course, “Miami-Dade Police Department officers noted there was trauma to his head.”

