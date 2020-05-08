Person Struck & Killed By Landing Airplane at Austin-Bergstrom Airport

An individual was struck and killed by a landing airplane at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday night. In a statement to NBC News, the Federal Aviation Administration said that “According to preliminary information, the pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 reported seeing a person on Runway 17-Right, shortly after the Boeing 737 touched down at 8:12 p.m. Central Time on Thursday,”

A driver of an Airport Operations vehicle found the victim on the runway and reported it. The Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed that an adult patient was deceased on scene. It is unclear if the individual worked for the airport. An investigation is ongoing.

This story is still developing.

An Audio Clip Has Been Shared of the Pilots Informing Airport Controllers of the Person on the Runway

An audio clip of the pilot informing the airport controllers of the person on the runway was shared by James Packard from Newsy:

Audio from the moment pilots on @SouthwestAir 1392 tell controllers at @AUStinAirport there was a person on the runway when they landed — via @liveatc Airport says the plane struck and killed the person. pic.twitter.com/P1HNbYOhgW — James Packard (@JamesSPackard) May 8, 2020

At the start of the clip, the pilot can be heard saying that there “might be a person on the runway.” When the pilot was asked where he saw the individual, he answered, “They’re behind us now.” He confirmed that he saw the individual just as the plane touched down.

