Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead at California Beach, Police Say

A body has been found near Venice Beach days after former WWE wrestling star Shad Gaspard went missing.

CBS Los Angeles’ Tina Patel reported on social media today that LA County Lifeguards have confirmed the body matches that of missing wrestling star, Shad Gaspard.

According to ABC News, The Los Angeles Fire Department were called out by the LAPD at around 1:46 a.m. Wednesday to Lifeguard Tower 26 at Venice Beach.

Gaspard, 39, and his 10-year-old son were caught in a rip while swimming last Sunday at around 4 p.m. in the 4200 block of Ocean Front Walk. Gaspard had been spending the day with his wife and son at the beach.

While a 10-year-old was rescued, which ABC News reports was Gaspard’s son, Aryeh, Gaspard remains missing.

The US Coast Guard suspended its efforts to find Gaspard after a search of more than 16.5 man hours and 70 square nautical miles.

According to TMZ, eyewitnesses reported lifeguards racing into the ocean in a desperate attempt to pull a group of swimmers out of a strong rip current.

The witnesses then reported Gaspard directing the lifeguards to rescue his son first, before a wave submerged him.

Divers and helicopters scoured the area, but were unable to locate him.

His wife, Siliana Gaspard, who is a fitness trainer and nutritionist, took to Instagram to plead with the public for any additional information regarding Gaspard’s whereabouts.

In a statement issued yesterday, Gaspard’s family thanked the first responders, lifeguards, coast guards, drivers, fire and police departments “for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad.

“Shad is a fighter, a warrior, and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return.”

Like Brothers – JTG & Gaspard, Two Bright Lights of WWE

As one half of the team Cryme Tyme with fellow wrestler Jayson Anthony Paul, AKA JTG, Gaspard was a formidable force in the world of professional wrestling.

The Sun reported that the pair described themselves as brothers, and did everything together. Jayson’s mother Carol Paul said her son was “numb” and “shaken” since news broke of Gaspard being lost at sea.

JTG recently shared a screenshot of a text message he received from Gaspard in early 2020:

His son was “the Brightest Star in My Universe” – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Pays Tribute to Gaspard

Former WWE wrestler and Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to Twitter to praise Gaspard, who he called a ‘great guy’, and to offer support to his family.

My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one.

Great guy. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2020

ESPN said that for Gaspard, family always came first, and that his son saw him as a superhero.

Gaspard Once Stopped an Armed Robbery in Florida

In 2016, Bleacher Report and TMZ described Gaspard foiling an attempted armed robbery by disarming a BB gun-wielding man and detaining him until authorities arrived.

The Coral Springs Police Department said the suspect, who appeared to be inebriated, approached Gaspard demanding that he purchase him a beer. When Gaspard requested that he ask more politely, the suspect proceeded to draw a weapon before being pushed against a cooler and disarmed by the wrestler.

