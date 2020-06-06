‘Attack & Dethrone God’ Is Goal of Protests, Says Former FBI Agent Terry Turchie

“Attack and dethrone God,” that’s the goal of the protesters in the United States in June 2020, according to former FBI agent and author Terry Turchie. Turchie made the claim during an appearance on Laura Ingraham’s The Ingraham Angle on Fox News on June 5. Turchie was speaking about the protests across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, as well as the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Turchie compared the protesters to the Weather Underground Organization, an anarchist group that was active in the late 1960s and 1970s. The group advocated for an end to the Vietnam War and was closely aligned with the black power movement. The FBI designated the WUO as a terrorist organization. The group created a manifesto known as the “Prairie Fire” in 1974. The manifesto said that one of the group’s objectives was to “attack and dethrone God.”

During his appearance on Ingraham’s show, Turchie alleged that “police racism then and police racism now is a phony issue.” Turchie said that the issue was being used by “communist societies” to “literally tear apart Americans and to be divisive.” In response to Turchie, Ingraham said that the Democratic party was “embracing all these radical ideas and making people literally bow down to them or else you’re going to lose your job.”

Christian theology details that it was the goal of Satan, the fallen angel, to “dethrone God and obstruct his plan for history,” according to Liberty University’s Thomas D. Ice.

