Austin Carlile: Woman Accuses Singer of Rape & Says Alternative Press Magazine Buried Story

Austin Carlile, the former frontman for the music band Of Mice & Men, is being accused of rape and sexual assault by Caitlyn Stiffler, a woman who posted her accusations on Facebook.

The Facebook message has since been taken down, but she reposted the accusations on Instagram.

In the Instagram post, Stiffler said that she was one of fifteen women to be sexually assaulted by Carlile. She also accused Alternative Press, a music magazine that has described itself as having a “female-led and lgbtq+ editorial staff”, of hiding the story:

To be contacted by you to share my story, in hopes that it wouldn’t keep happening to other girls, felt like a dream. Finally, there was something I could do, considering I was told by law enforcement that there was nothing else I could hope for with no physical evidence. I never thought anyone would believe me or take this seriously, then there was your magazine asking us to share.

Alternative Press has written about Carlile before, in stories that covered his life with Marfan syndrome and why he left the band Of Mice & Men.

Caitlyn Stiffler’s husband Jonathan described himself in a Twitter thread as “shocked” and “disgusted” that Alternative Press would give Carlile a platform without addressing any of the allegations that he said women told in “gruesome detail.”

A few years back, realizing the extent of the damage done, I organized a group of women (MANY) who had been raped or sexually assaulted by @austincarlile over the years to be interviewed by @AltPress. I knew him personally, I worked in the scene & I married one of his victims. — Father Jonathan Stiffler (@jdstiffler) June 8, 2020

In response to the Stifflers’ accusations, Alternative Press said that it was prevented from running the story out of legal concerns.

Carlile himself has not yet responded publicly to any of the allegations.

Carlile’s former bandmates have written a statement in which they did not name him but did say they “absolutely condemn sexual violence and harassment in any form.” They also said they had no part in suppressing any articles.

Who Is Austin Carlile?

Carlile formed Of Mice & Men in 2009 after fronting the band Attack Attack!, Consequence of Sound reported.

He was well-known for publicizing the effects of Marfan syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the body’s connective tissues.

In a tweet, he said that his disorder had caused him to experience broken ribs, a dural tear in the back of his head and hip pain. He also said that the pain was so intense, he “couldn’t perform in any sexual activity for over 2 months, myself or with partner, etc.”

The band was actually forced to cancel a tour in Europe due to Carlile’s condition, Alternative Press reported.

Carlile announced at the end of 2016 that he was leaving the band and said he wished them “the best of luck” without him, the magazine reported.

According to Alternative Press, Carlile told an Instagram fan that he left because the band wasn’t going to let him write what he wanted on the next record. In his Twitter statement, he said that he would continue playing music in Costa Rica.

Carlile’s most recent Tweets feature messages about the return of God.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Conservative Vlogger Candace Owens Says the Idea of George Floyd As A Martyr Is ‘Bulls**t’