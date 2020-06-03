WATCH: ‘Organized Looters’ Placed Bricks & Rocks in New York City, Police Say

A video shared by the New York police commissioner shows caches of bricks and rocks that he says were placed by “organized looters.”

Dermot Shea, Police Commissioner of the City of New York, shared the video on his Twitter page on June 3. “This is what our cops are up against: Organized looters, strategically placing caches of bricks & rocks at locations throughout NYC,” wrote Shea.

This is what our cops are up against: Organized looters, strategically placing caches of bricks & rocks at locations throughout NYC. pic.twitter.com/HT317TjoqH — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 3, 2020

The video was originally posted by Yaakov (Jack) Kaplan, who wrote on Twitter, “NYPD removing bricks from Ave X in Brooklyn. Bricks have been places (sic) strategically around Brooklyn in anticipation of protests. ANTIFA is way more organized than politicians pretend.” On Twitter, he defines himself as “Operations manager for a Brooklyn non profit.” It hasn’t been proven who placed the bricks and rocks there, however.

Who is Dermot Shea? According to his official biography, Shea “was appointed the 44th police commissioner of the City of New York by Mayor Bill de Blasio in December 2019. He previously served as the Chief of Detectives, the Chief of Crime Control Strategies, and the Deputy Commissioner of Operations. He was instrumental in developing the NYPD’s precision policing methods used to identify, investigate, and arrest the relatively small percentage of offenders responsible for much of the city’s crime and violence.”

The commissioner’s post comes after a series of social media posts have claimed that bricks and pallets have been mysteriously appearing in cities throughout the United States in conjunction with George Floyd protests and riots. However, some people challenged Shea in the comment thread, with one person writing, “Do you have evidence for who put them there and that it was indeed done by looters?”

People have posted photos of the bricks and pallets on social media. However, it’s not clear why the bricks and pallets are showing up in cities throughout the U.S. In multiple cases, videos and photos of bricks went viral but were debunked by law enforcement agencies and journalists who say some of them were placed there before the Floyd unrest for unrelated reasons, such as ongoing construction. Whether this is a coordinated effort is also not proven.

They covered the bricks. There is construction near. I had to fact check for you all 💗#frisco pic.twitter.com/OA82epfjpB — ✨𝔳𝔦𝔰𝔲𝔯𝔞𝔫𝔱🧢✨ (@VisurantViz) June 1, 2020

This NBC News producer has created an exhaustive thread debunking some of the other bricks, rocks and pallet claims that have hit social media.

Videos of brick piles near protest sites are circulating on socials, pushing a narrative that they were "put their on purpose to escalate violence". If u see any of these, please DM them to me. We @NBC_VC are currently looking into these and debunking them one by one #OSINT — Loránd Bodó (@LorandBodo) June 2, 2020

Here are some other examples of bricks, rocks, and pallets showing up in cities, with some of the countering evidence.

Dallas

Isn’t that nice….someone STAGED a PILE OF BRICKS in Dallas for the rioters to use! The organisers of this false-flag phoney race war think of everything, don’t they!#FalseFlag pic.twitter.com/b7N5mjGk7I — BeachMilk (@BeachMilk) May 30, 2020

Houston

Same thing with bricks at protest in houston Friday: pic.twitter.com/VyxHYpvW5M — heretic (@black_budgets) May 31, 2020

Fayetteville

My Dad is in Fayetteville NC. Before the riots he spent some time taking pics of city workers in two different trucks placing piles of brick around the town down area. Yes, democrat city officials were providing ammo to the rioters. This means that elected officials) continue com pic.twitter.com/C1YBYx4Bad — Wake up America (@waterboy85) June 1, 2020

People have presented counter evidence on the bricks in Fayetteville.

This one from Faytteville, North Carolina, uploaded on 31 May, has over a milion views. A man says there is “no construction” in the area. We have geolocated the video to 107 Hay St and seen evidence indicating the bricks were there before protests beganpic.twitter.com/lN8uMh2xEP — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) June 2, 2020

A YouTube video from 24 May – found by @BenDoBrown – shows phase two of reopening the city after the coronavirus lockdown. The same pile of bricks are visible in the bottom right. A local resident also confirmed bricks have been in that area for "months" for construction work pic.twitter.com/gidZ8YVTZ0 — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) June 2, 2020

Boston

The NU Police Department explained of the above video: “On Monday, June 1, while on a routine patrol of campus, two of our officers came across a damaged brick sidewalk at the corner of Tremont and Coventry streets that posed a safety hazard for pedestrians due to loose, upturned and broken bricks. To prevent injuries to pedestrians, the officers collected the bricks and returned them to NUPD headquarters, where they immediately notified the City of Boston of a need for repair to the sidewalk and to request that the city collect the broken and damaged bricks.”

This claim deserves a thread on its own. Its aim is to amplify the narrative that 'bricks are left on purpose near protest sites to escalate violence' The video shows police men unloading bricks at an undisclosed location. So, where was it taken? An #OSINT thread pic.twitter.com/XYkqGmT5Ds — Loránd Bodó (@LorandBodo) June 2, 2020

San Francisco

Another example is this video here with almost 150k views.@SFPD have confirmed that these pallets belong to a construction site (link: https://t.co/aTzV6zVDTM) pic.twitter.com/smVryja1XQ — Loránd Bodó (@LorandBodo) June 3, 2020

San Francisco police wrote, “We have confirmed these pallets are affiliated with a construction site and have contacted the contractor to have them removed. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.”

