Rep. Andy Barr’s Wife, Eleanor Carol, Dies ‘Suddenly’ at 39

Eleanor Carol Barr, the wife of Kentucky Republican congressman Andy Barr, has died at the age of 39. Barr’s cause of death has not been made public. Her death came on June 15. The couple married in 2008 and have two daughters, Eleanor, and Mary Clay, together. Rep. Barr, 46, has represented Kentucky’s 6th congressional district since 2013.

A statement from Barr’s chief of staff Mary Rosado, via WKYT’s Garrett Wymer read, “Congressman Andy Barr’s wife Carol passed away suddenly last night at the family home in Lexington. During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven. Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters.”

According to Rep. Barr’s official congressional website, Carol Barr, was originally from Georgetown, Kentucky, where she attended Scott County High School. Barr went on to study communication and information at the University of Kentucky. Rep. Barr noted in a tweet on May 18 that his appreciation of the work of teachers had been “enhanced” as he and his wife had been homeschooling their daughters.

Barr was an employee of Pfizer and had been the executive director of the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship in Lexington. During Rep. Barr’s re-election campaign in 2018 against Democrat Amy McGrath, a New York Times reporter asked the congressman if he felt that the term “feminist” was pejorative, he responded by noting that his wife was a “working spouse.”

Rep Barr said in a 2013 interview with The Georgetown News-Graphic that his wife’s stepfather worked at Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Georgetown, Kentucky for more than 25 years.

