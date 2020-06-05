Feds Seize ‘Stop Killing Black People’ Face Masks Set to Be Donated

Black Lives Matter affiliate Movement for Black Lives spent thousands of dollars to produce cloth face masks for protestors that read “Stop Killing Black People” and “Defund Police” to send all around the United States, but some of the masks have been seized by law enforcement. According to the Huffington Post four boxes containing 500 masks each were shipped from Oakland, California to Washington, New York City, Minneapolis and St. Louis, but the product never left the state.

The outlet reported that the tracking numbers associated with the product stated that they were “Seized by Law Enforcement.” It is unclear why law enforcement seized the face masks. Heavy reached out to the United States Postal Inspection Service but did not immediately hear back.

On June 3, Movement Ink, a company that produced the masks, informed its followers on Instagram that the masks had been seized. In the caption of the post, Movement Ink wrote: “Update! Law enforcement has seized these masks and are not stating why! When your called to support you step up or step back. Sending energy and prayers to those on the front lines! Right on community appreciation to all of you interested in supporting please hit up @thepalmtreepapi if your interested in supporting!”

In a statement from Movement for Black Lives spokesperson Chelsea Fuller to Huffington post, she said “Police have rioted coast to coast, beating and gassing protesters who have called for an end to police violence, with the explicit approval of President Trump.”

She continued: “Now, it appears they want to ensure that people who protest are susceptible to the same deadly pandemic that they have failed miserably at stopping. The continued surveillance and disruption of social movements under this administration is as chilling as it is dangerous. It should be roundly condemned.”

The Movement for Black Lives Hopes to Share its ‘Vision for Black Lives’

Since George Floyd died in the custody of police in Minneapolis on May 25, protests have erupted throughout the country. The Movement for Black Lives “seeks to reach millions, mobilize hundreds of thousands, and organize tens of thousands, so that Black political power is a force able to influence national and local agendas in the direction of our shared Vision for Black Lives.

The movement started Project 2024, focusing on five “Black Power Rising Pillars”: Mass Engagement, Local Power, Electoral Strategy, Leadership Development and Building Across Movements/Multiracial Strategy. According to the official website:

In response to the sustained and increasingly visible violence against Black communities in the U.S. and Globally, a collective of more than 50 organizations representing thousands of Black people from across the country have come together with renewed energy, strategy and purpose to articulate a common vision and agenda: The Movement for Black Lives (M4BL). We organize around 5 core pillars.

Movement Ink Has Been in Operation Since 2009 & Has a History of Contributing to Its Community

According to the company’s website, mask producer Movement Ink has a long history in social work since the business opened in 2009. The company stated that it has a background “in organizing, violence prevention and youth advocacy work, Movement Ink has a [deep-rooted] investment in impacting and contributing to our community.”

Since COVID-19, Oakland-based Movement Ink has “been quiet lately,” according to an in Instagram post from April 7. The company wrote, “Our Business, family and community are sharing an unprecedented crises. We just want you to know we appreciate your business but value your health more than $.”

