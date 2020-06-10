‘Gone with the Wind’ Pulled from HBO Max

It was a case of here today, gone tomorrow when the 1939 film ‘Gone with the Wind’ was pulled from HBO Max’s online catalog today.

But the Oscar-winner isn’t gone for good – it’s been removed temporarily while HBO consider how they can place the movie in historical context.

The company released a statement today, which said the film was being pulled temporarily due to its racist depictions of minorities that had become “commonplace” in American society.

HBO said the film would return with a full explanation of the “racist depictions [which] were wrong then and are wrong today.”

You can all stop being outraged: GONE WITH THE WIND will return to ⁦@hbomax⁩, but with more context added. From a platform spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/gR4TQXRsBz — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) June 10, 2020

Here’s what you need to know about ‘Gone with the Wind.’

Frankly, My Dear, Twitter’s in a Flurry Over Scarlett’s Ousting

Twitter was abuzz today with conversation surrounding the movie, with emotions running the gamut, from those who “frankly just didn’t give a damn” – in the paraphrased words of the lead character, Rhett Butler – to the righteously indignant:

Gone with the Wind is trending. It's a technical marvel and I'm glad I watched it that one time, but it's not one I care to see again. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) June 10, 2020

Gone with the Wind is now gone from HBO Max 😌 pic.twitter.com/qWe5sZzgya — 🎬 Jeremiah Warren 📷 (@jeremiahjw) June 10, 2020

Erielle Davidson, Policy Advisor for U.S. House Candidate Dan Crenshaw, called the move to pull the film an act of “insufferable wokeness.”

As HBO pulls “Gone with the Wind,” I’m reminded of what @sullydish recently said — we’re all experiencing the college campus now. The insatiable outrage, the insufferable wokeness, and the wretched belief that America is evil. If nothing else, maybe parents will think twice. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 10, 2020

‘Gone with the Wind’ Has Been Criticized for its Depiction of Slavery

HBO Max says it has temporarily removed “Gone With the Wind” from its streaming library and will add historical context to the 1939 film long criticized for romanticizing slavery and the Civil War-era South. https://t.co/8VufT4DJh6 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 10, 2020

The film, set during the U.S. civil war, is considered a crowning achievement of American cinema. It won eight academy awards, regularly makes the American Film Industry’s lists, and is still one of the highest-grossing films of all time. But some in the media spotlight have taken issue with its “rose-tinted depiction of the antebellum South,” and have come forward urging HBO to take ‘Gone with the Wind’ offscreen in the midst of tumultuous George Floyd protests and ongoing conversations about racism across the country.

The Oscar-winning writer for ’12 Years a Slave’ John Ridley told the Los Angeles Times in an op-ed that the movie romanticized and minimized the impact of slavery.

Ridley wrote that while he didn’t want the movie “relegated to a vault in Burbank,” he felt the film should only be reintroduced after a “respectful amount of time has passed:”

It is a film that, as part of the narrative of the ‘Lost Cause,’ romanticizes the Confederacy in a way that continues to give legitimacy to the notion that the secessionist movement was something more, or better, or more noble than what it was — a bloody insurrection to maintain the ‘right’ to own, sell and buy human beings.

The First Time in History an Oscar was Awarded to a Black Female Actor

"when i was 8 years old, i knew what i was going to be—an actress.” happy birthday to the great hattie mcdaniel, born on this day in 1895! pic.twitter.com/ztYxhUeKGB — best of old hollywood (@oldhllywoods) June 10, 2020

Hattie McDaniel’s Oscar nod for her performance as Mammy in “Gone with the Wind” was history-making: she was the first black person to receive the award.

On the evening she was presented with the gold statuette 80 years ago, McDaniel wasn’t even allowed to join her co-stars at the same table, and her very presence at the Ambassador’s Cocoanut Grove hotel during segregation had to be negotiated. McDaniel, who was disowned by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for playing 74 maid roles, said she would rather play a maid than be a maid.

Her family told the Hollywood Reporter that McDaniel “was supposed to be subservient, but she never delivered a subservient line” throughout her career.

Black actress Mo’Nique, who would go on the win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in ‘Precious’ in 2010, paid tribute to McDaniel.

“That woman had to endure questions from the white community and the black community. But she said, “I’m an actress – and when you say, ‘Cut,’ I’m no longer that.”

‘Cops’ is Cancelled During ‘Cancel Culture’

"Cops" hooked viewers and angered critics for decades. Now it’s canceled amid protests over police brutality. https://t.co/c1o2twmKLc — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 10, 2020

America’s longest-running reality show, ‘Cops,’ was canceled days before its 33rd season renewal date of June 15.

The show had come under increasing scrutiny for its glorification of police and racial profiling, according to Slate.

Variety reported that the Paramount Network had “ceased production of the show permanently.”

ABC affiliate KABC called Cops the “latest victim of cancel culture,” while Twitter had its own take. Author and reporter Dr. Steven W. Thrasher called the move “cancel culture we can get behind.”

Cancel culture we can get behind https://t.co/EUF9OJsSSG — Dr. Steven W. Thrasher (@thrasherxy) June 10, 2020

New York Times critic John O’Connor discussed the show’s depiction of America’s war on drugs:

The dominant image is hammered home again and again: the overwhelmingly white troops of police are the good guys; the bad guys are overwhelmingly black. Little is said about the ultimate sources of the drugs, and nothing is mentioned about Florida’s periodic scandals in which the police themselves are found to be trafficking in drugs.

Filmmaker Michael Moore parodied ‘Cops’ in his 2002 documentary on the Columbine High School massacre, ‘Bowling for Columbine,’ where he proposed the show should be reconceptualized as a take on white-collar crime in America.

