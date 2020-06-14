Are the Hells Angels & Mongols Planning to Attack Antifa in Seattle? No

Reports started circulating online that Hells Angels and Mongols were planning to attack Antifa in Seattle. Some rumors said the “attack” was associated with CHAZ (the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone). But all those rumors were false, circulating old videos not connected to anything happening in Seattle now. A different group, however, does have a Facebook event in place for July 4 with plans to “retake” CHAZ.

Hells Angels Will Not Be Attacking Antifa, But Another Group Has a Facebook Event Planned

Sonny Barger, a founding member of the California chapter of the Hells Angels, debunked the rumor in a Facebook post on Saturday, June 13.

He wrote: “People have asked me about these fake articles involving the Hells Angels and another club going to face antifa. Stop, It’s untrue and will never happen.”

One of the earlier rumors contained a YouTube video published on June 13. It claimed to show footage of people on their way to Seattle and included a breaking tweet from The White Rabbitt that was an even earlier source of the rumor. Here’s the video:

Lead Stories traced the footage back to a Mongols Motorcycle Club video in California that was posted on June 15, 2010. Here’s that video:

Here’s one of the tweets The White Rabbitt posted.

BREAKING: Hell’s Angels and Mongols riding together on their way to Seattle to scrap with Antifa Terrorists. Stay tuned. #HellsAngels #mongols #AntifaTerrorists #bashbrothers pic.twitter.com/qFauYkLgHf — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚆𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚎 𝚁𝚊𝚋𝚋𝚒𝚝𝚝 (@_WhiteRabbitt_) June 13, 2020

Lead Stories traced White Rabbitt’s photo back to a 2018 gathering of Hell’s Angels in Canada. You can read the 2018 story here.

Here’s another tweet about the rumor, showing Hells Angels “Seattle bound.”

#ShouldGetIntersting

RT @monalisasmile37: Seattle Bound ❤ outlaws and Hells Angels with the 👇#BikersForTrump are on their way to Seattle to get Antifas asses. 🤣☠☠☠🤣 pic.twitter.com/tVooTlQqtq — freedomrider364 (@freedomrider364) June 13, 2020

Lead Stories traced that photo back to a video in Brighton, UK. Many people replied to the tweet, noting that they were driving on the wrong side of the road. Here’s the video where the screenshot originated from.

Some People May Be Getting This Mixed Up with a ‘Bikers for Trump’ Event

Some of the confusion may be stemming from a “Bikers for Trump” event that’s scheduled for July 4. According to a screenshot shared by Prntly (who is hosting the event), it was originally scheduled for June 21 and it was called “Bikers for Trump Retake the Seattle Occupation Zone for America.”

The link in the Prntly article takes you to an event that has since been changed. It no longer lists “Bikers for Trump” in the event, but has made it broader. The date has also changed from June 21 to July 4. Now it’s “American Patriots Retake The Seattle Occupation Zone For America” and it’s hosted by Prntly and Super Happy Fun America.

The description reads:

On July 4th, Independence Day,a coalition of patriot groups and all who want to join are going to retake the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone for America. antifa members are illegally occupying public property and terrorizing small businesses in the neighborhood. American patriots have agreed to come together again, remove the barricades illegally obstructing traffic, and free the people in the zone. You do not need a bike to join. Any and all patriots with all vehicles are coming to this event. We are not going to hurt anybody, break the law etc. We are simply going to tear down the illegal barriers on public property, clean up the mess these communist kids made, and return the police station over to Seattle Police Department control.”

According to the event page, Prntly Patriots, Super Happy Fun America, American Patriots, and Oathkeepers are confirmed attendees. The event also adds: “Bikers will use any of multiple staging areas being offered by local patriots with land. They can stage there in safety and then rally together to downtown by noon. Ground troops without bikes will meet in the city of Seattle and rally all morning until noon. Together we will then march and ride to the CHAZ where we will eliminate the unlawful barricades shutting CHAZ out from the United States. We will bring CHAZ back into the fold.”

This could be one source of the rumor about Hells Angels. Another source is a story by Gateway Pundit that talked about the Bikers for Trump event and, in an early version, said the Hells Angels were also coming. The end of the story now has a disclaimer that reads: “Update: We received word the Hell’s Angles are not coming to Seattle.” [sic]

So no, the Hells Angels are not planning to take back CHAZ. But an event is planning a CHAZ retake on July 4 if the autonomous zone is still in existence at that point.

