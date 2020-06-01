Rapper T.I. And Others Calling for A ‘July 7th Blackout Day’ of Economic Boycotting

Rapper T.I. and activist Shaun King are among those encouraging people to support a campaign for economic boycotting on among African-Americans and other racial minorities including Native Americans and those who identify as Hispanic/Latino.

The economic boycott is partially a response to the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died in police custody. A video of his death surfaced, showing then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the back of his neck for several minutes as a handcuffed Floyd begged for help and told him and other officers that he couldn’t breathe. The four police officers on the scene have been fired, the FBI has started an investigation into the incident and Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree-homicide.

Protests have since erupted in Minneapolis and all over the country, with protesters calling for police reform and the arrest of the other three former officers at the scene with Chauvin: Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.

The #BlackoutDay2020 Campaign Facebook Page Was Started Before Floyd’s Death

The Facebook group #BlackoutDay2020 was created May 8 as way to both support black business and also protest racial inequities. The group’s membership swelled after Floyd’s death, gaining more than 850,000 members.

Calvin Marty’s YouTube video sparked the campaign, according to its website:

Calvin Martyr, one of the moderators of the Facebook group, told local news station KHOU-11 station that black consumers spend $1.2 trillion and he wants them to use that power to force more efforts to stop police brutality and institutional racism in the U.S. “If you must spend a dollar,” Martyr told KHOU-11, “spend it with a black business only. We’re building a tool for you to be able to shop anywhere in the country with black businesses.”

“Our mission is to create an international community of economic solidarity and national consciousness unified around our common experience and ancestry as Emancipated Peoples of America,” the website reads.

Celebrity Support Has Helped #BlackoutDay2020 Trend on Social Media

The hashtag began trending after prominent activists and celebrities wrote supportive messages of the movement.

Shaun King, a civil rights activist and prominent supporter of Black Lives Matter, is also encouraging economic boycotts. In the immediate aftermath of reports that a Target was looted and burned in Minneapolis during protests, King said that corporations have a bigger role to play and consumers should hold them accountable until they pursue justice as aggressively as protesters.

T.I. posted on his Instagram account that people should protest in the form of a “blackout day,” where African Americans would only spend money at black-owned businesses across the nation, and allies could show their solidarity by doing the same.

“Nobody spend S*** on this day!! If you Give AF about the murders, lynchings, & oppression of people of color!!!” T.I. wrote under his Instagram message. Others have suggested African Americans boycott nationwide whenever an instance of police brutality is made known.

Juicy J has also signaled support for the movement on social media:

Economic Boycotts Have Been Proposed Or Used As A Tool For Political Change Before

12/25/1967: The "black Christmas" movement is an economic boycott designed to get merchants to push for stronger open housing ordinances … — Packers Dynasty (@packers656667) December 26, 2017

It’s not the first time protests regarding racial inequity have prompted calls for economic boycotting.

During the open housing campaign of the 1960s, the Milwaukee NAACP combined its open housing marches with economic boycotts in hopes that corporations would put pressure on politicians to pass an open housing law that would reduce segregation in the city, according to the University of Milwaukee-Wisconsin.

In November 1967, the Milwaukee NAACP Youth Council decided to begin a “Black Christmas” campaign. In this campaign, the Youth Council encouraged the black community and any other open housing supporters to boycott the commercial aspect of the Christmas season. They were not to buy gifts, decorations, or any other Christmas materials from merchants, particularly those located in the downtown area. The Black Christmas campaign was successful, causing local business in the city to drop substantially.

More recently in 2017, the Associated Press reported how community activists in St. Louis called for African Americans to economically boycott the city’s businesses after a judge acquitted Jason Stockley, a former police officer, of the death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

King has also written about economic boycotts before, when in 2016, he wrote in New York Daily that economic boycotts are the most effective tool for demanding an end to police brutality and racial inequity:

It is time that we organize a passionate, committed, economic boycott. It must be painful. It must be unified. And we must continue with it until we see change. This country is clearly willing to continue killing unarmed men, women and children without ever making any serious efforts at reforms. This economic boycott can change that.

