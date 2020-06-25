Kareem Davis-Duppins: Philadelphia Man Charged in Murder of Sabrina DuBose

Kareem Davis-Duppins is a 26-year-old Philadelphia man who confessed on Tuesday to strangling and killing Sabrina DuBose, who had been missing since May 22.

DuBose, 25, lived in Haverford, Pennsylvania, who left her home heading for Philadelphia before she vanished off the map, her family and friends said in a May 27 missing persons notice.

On Tuesday, Davis-Duppins confessed to investigators and led them to DuPone’s body, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. DuPone Was Headed To Hang Out With Friends in Philadelphia on May 22 When She Disappeared, According to Family & Friends

DuPone’s family said that on May 22, she took a train to Philadelphia to meet some friends. She never checked back in with family and there were no sightings of her thereafter.

“It is very out of character for her to not check in with her mother or any other family or friends,” they said.

Haverford Township Police investigated initially, and police actually spoke with Davis-Duppins on May 29, the Inquirer reported. He denied any involvement in her disappearance.

DuBose’s family was offering a $5,500 reward for information on her whereabouts, they wrote on their GoFundMe page.

2. Police Believe DuBose & Davis-Duppins Met on the SEPTA Train & Went To An Apartment Together, Where He Killed Her

Throughout a lengthy investigation, Davis-Duppins became the chief suspect and police took him into custody on Tuesday, Delco Times reported.

On Wednesday, Davis-Duppins confessed to the murder, the Inquirer reported. He told police that, after meeting on the train, he and DuBose got off at 69th Street in Upper Darby, then went to a nearby apartment. According to the Inquirer, he told police that he paid DuBose for sex and, at some point she hit her head on a radiator and passed out.

When she awoke, she started screaming and, Davis-Duppins told police, he strangled her with her hands until she died.

3. Davis-Duppins Hid DuBose’s Body — First in an Elevator Shaft, Then a Vacant Lot In Philadelphia, Police Said

BREAKING: Philadelphia Police, Upper Darby Police and Haverford Police are on the 5700 block of Musgrave Street. Philly PD say a body of a 25-year-old black woman was found in a trash bag. Crime scene unit is on scene now. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/3gbzrPjtuj — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) June 24, 2020

Based on Davis-Duppins’s confession, police searched a vacant lot in East Germantown, a Philadelphia neighborhood, CBS Philly 3 reported.

DuBose’s body was found in a green trash bag under a bridge in the lot, near Musgrave Street, the outlet reported. Police said there was a strong odor of decay in the area.

Davis-Duppins kept DuBose’s body hidden in an elevator shaft in the apartment building where he worked in maintenance for almost a week, the Inquirer reported. On May 29, he transported the body to Philadelphia — police said she had been kept in a box that was leaking beforehand.

4. Davis-Duppins Faces Charges of First-Degree Murder & Abuse of a Corpse, Among Others

Davis-Duppins was charged in the Delaware Court of Common Pleas with criminal homicide, first-degree murder, third-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to court records. He was denied bail.

At a news conference, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Sollsteimer called DuBose’s death a “senseless murder,” the Inquirer reported. He attributed Davis-Duppins’s arrest to relentless investigators, who got information from multiple witnesses — including family members who may have helped him cover up the murder.

“Modern technology is a great tool. But it’s actually the hard work of old-fashioned detectives on this case,” Stollsteimer said. “These guys never gave up. When they thought they were looking for a missing person they just kept following every single lead.”

Heavy could not find information on Davis-Duppins’s defense attorney.

5. After DuBose’s Body Was Found, Her Mom Said on Facebook That Prayers ‘Brought Her Home & That’s All That Matters’

Family and friends of DuBose on May 25 started a public Facebook page in an effort to track her down, offering a reward and soliciting tips from the community.

After DuBose’s body was found, her mother, Tracy, posted, “Thank you everybody for your prayers and condolences. It brought her home and that’s all that matters. We love you all.”

An outpouring of memories and appreciation of Sabrina followed, with one woman writing that she was “nothing less than wonderful; an absolute joy of a person.” A former classmate said she was a “beautiful, funny soul.”

Sabrina’s cousin informed the community that “our search has come to an end.”

“May my beautiful, funny and optimistic cousin rest in paradise,” she wrote. “As my auntie said, she has come home and that’s all that matters.”

READ NEXT: Angela Armstrong: Missing South Dakota Mother Found Dead in Sioux Falls