WATCH: Video Shows Man Hitting Woman With Skateboard in Harlem

The NYPD is looking for a man who was captured on video hitting a woman in the face with a skateboard in Harlem. The video, which has since gone viral, shows the suspect standing close to the victim and they exchange a few words. When the victim stops talking and looks away, the suspect then hits her across the face with his skateboard.

The victim falls to the ground without moving and the suspect’s friends laugh at the incident. The NYPD has indicated that the assault took place in Harlem, but it’s unclear exactly when. The footage was shared on social media on June 16 by Paris Milan and it has since received over 3 million views:

Warning: the footage is disturbing, viewer discretion is advised.

A thug named skeeter_millz on IG hit a black woman in the face with a skateboard for rejecting him. Ppl said he lives in Harlem. I will find out to verify so we have the proper Police Dept to call. If anyone knows the woman, please comment her social media so I can donate to her. pic.twitter.com/0fe0SsjeLe — Paris Milan (@ParisMilanYT) June 16, 2020

The Video Was Initially Posted to the Suspect’s Instagram, Which Has Now Been Deleted

The video starts with the woman responding to the man and addressing his friends taking the video. She then stops talking and looks down at her phone. At that moment, the suspect hits her in the head with his skateboard. His friend exclaim and laugh, but don’t step in. The suspect then walks back to his friends, who are laughing, and says: “What’s wrong with that b*tch, my name’s Skeeter Millz.”

According to the Twitter post by Milan, the video was originally posted to the Instagram of skeeter_millz, and that people were saying he hit the woman after she rejected him. The victim and the suspect have not been publicly identified. The Instagram profile where the video was first posted has since been deleted.

The NYPD said it’s looking for the public’s assistance for “information in connection to an assault that occurred within the confines of the 28 Precinct.” The 28th Precinct is the central portion of Harlem.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

In Another Case, the NYPD Arrested a Man for Hitting an Elderly Woman When He Walked By

The NYPD recently made an arrest in another highly-publicized case caught on video. In that incident, captured on surveillance video, a 92-year-old woman was on Third Avenue in Grammercy Park, New York City, when a man walking by sticks his arm out and hits her, for no apparent reason that could be seen on video.

He keeps walking away nonchalantly, looking back to see her struggle. The woman, whose name has not been released, was treated at the hospital for her injuries. She told CBS New York: “He hit me on the left – ow – that hurts to touch it. [My arm] was all bloody. This man did nothing except change my life and almost kill me.”

On Tuesday, June 16, 31-year-old Rashid Brimmage was arrested after the NYPD received an anonymous tip. According to CBS’ report, Brimmage is a registered sex offender who has been arrested just over 100 times, including for assault, harassment, resisting arrest and persistent sexual abuse.

