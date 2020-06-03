Ten New York City Police Officers Fire at Male in Brooklyn

Ten New York police officers opened fire on a male after officers repeatedly ordered him to drop a gun in Brooklyn, a police commander has confirmed. A citizen video, which you can watch later in this article, caught the sound of a large volley of gunfire in the background.

Police took pains to stress that the NYPD shooting was not related to ongoing protests in the city over George Floyd, the Minnesota man whose death has sparked protests and riots throughout New York and the country. They also held up a photo of what they say was the male’s gun during an evening press conference on June 2. They have not yet confirmed his age or name.

The shooting already was sparking anger on social media; however, police insisted that the male was armed.

Chief Terence A. Monahan said that “10 officers fired.” A reporter asked Monahan how many rounds were fired. “Numerous rounds. it’s still very early in counting the rounds,” he said.

Police Say Officers Ordered the Male to Drop the Weapon ‘for Over a Minute’

Watch as @nypdchiefofdept provides details of tonight’s police involved shooting. After officers responded to a 9-1-1 call for a shot spotter activation in Brooklyn they encountered an armed suspect who had reportedly just shot another male. pic.twitter.com/kFfMCe4cNy — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 3, 2020

In a June 2 press conference, Monahan said, “Tonight…police responded to a Shotspotter activation in the vicinity of 1668 Bergen Street.” Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim who was shot on the corner of Rochester and Bergen Street. That’s not the same person later shot by the police.

According to Monahan, witnesses “informed the officers that the perpetrator was further up the block on Bergen Street. The officers then encountered a male who was hiding up a tree up the block…The male was armed with a gun. They observed a gun in his hands. The officers gave orders for the male to drop the weapon for over a minute. That is on body cam and on witnesses’ Facebook accounts. The male refused the orders of the officers.”

At that point, “The officers discharged their weapons at the individual and struck him. A handgun was discovered at the scene,” said Monahan. Police held a photo of the gun aloft during the news conference.

“The male was pronounced deceased. The original victim that was shot was taken to the hospital and he is currently in stable condition,” said Monahan.

“We’re still reviewing body cam. We wanted to get this out early. We hear the officers for over a minute; he’s moving his hands, he’s getting up, he’s going to go, he’s going to go, drop the gun, drop the gun, please drop the gun, please drop the gun,” said Monahan. “We also have Facebook video where you hear residents who were filming behind yelling to the man drop the gun, drop the gun. That went on for approximately a minute.”

ABC 7 reported that the police shooting occurred at Kingsborough Houses at Rochester Avenue and Dean Street.

People expressed anger on Twitter. “Omg the police were involved in a shooting just now in Brooklyn! On top of all this bullsh*t!! The victim is possibly dead! Crown heights!” one Twitter user wrote.

EMERGENCY at the C/O Bergen Street and Rochester Ave. Ongoing investigation. There was a shooting at the location then police responded and discharged their weapons, striking the armed perpetrator. Police have recovered the perp’s firearm. pic.twitter.com/jQzdSFrPK2 — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) June 3, 2020

“The cops killed another person in bk this is a fuccing war at this point,” wrote one man on Facebook. He shared a lengthier video but then privatized or deleted it.

“How can you justify shooting someone that many times. Sounds like an army was after him, holy f*ck,” write a Twitter user on the video.

Crown Heights is a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

NYPD Brooklyn North shared a photo of a gun in the grass and wrote on Twitter, “EMERGENCY at the C/O Bergen Street and Rochester Ave. Ongoing investigation. There was a shooting at the location then police responded and discharged their weapons, striking the armed perpetrator. Police have recovered the perp’s firearm.”

A Citizen Video Captured a Large Amount of Gunfire

Omg this is what was happening. I heard those shots but didn’t know what it was!! Pray for us #crownheights #brooklyn #brooklynshooting #newyorkprotest https://t.co/HbG5AknGkS — Professor Liv (@olivia_mariaaa) June 3, 2020

A disturbing video emerged on social media. You can watch it below, but be aware that the language is graphic. The video captures the sound of a large amount of gunfire.

“There’s too many cops right there, ya’ll,” a person says in the video.

“They’re going to kill him,” someone says.

“He’s running with a gun, what are you doing?” says someone.

“He’s got it in his hand? He’s got it in his hand?” says a woman.

“They’re going to shoot him bro. Drop the f*cking gun, drop the gun,” says someone in the video.

Gunfire breaks out in the distance.

“I told you,” says a woman.

“They killed him,” says a man.

“He’s dead,” says a man.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the Brooklyn police shooting.

