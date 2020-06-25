Florida Woman’s ‘Deep State’ Rant at Palm Beach Meeting Goes Viral

On June 23, a Palm Beach, Florida, commissioner’s meeting became heated when residents disputed the unanimous vote to make face masks mandatory. Video of one Florida resident in particular started trending on social media due to her passionate speech making reference to Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton and more.

The video was shared by Rex Chapman and has so far been viewed over a million times:

This angry Florida woman argued today against the mask mandate, while bringing up the devil, 5G, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, "the pedophiles" and the deep state. Enjoy… pic.twitter.com/yqKUZNQYLQ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 24, 2020

Many other clips of the meeting were posted online, with social media users pointing out that the scenes of angry residents resembled those in the popular sitcom Parks and Recreation. The vote took place on Tuesday and commissioners agreed in a 7-0 vote to make masks mandatory for all residents and visitors to Palm Beach County. Masks will be mandatory in public buildings like grocery stores and restaurants.

Video of the Meeting Showed Many Residents Expressing Their Anger at the Decision

Videos of the meeting showed that many residents were unhappy with the commissioners for their decision. In the video posted above, the unnamed Florida woman says, “You literally cannot mandate somebody to wear a mask knowing that that mask is killing people. It literally is killing people. And the people, we the people, are waking up.”

She later says, “Every single one of you that are obeying the devil’s laws are going to be arrested.” She also states that they are going to be “punished by God.” She ends her speaking time by saying, “What happened to Bill Gates? Why is he not in jail? Why is Hillary Clinton not in jail? Why are all of these pedophiles that are demanding you all to listen to their rules, why are they not in jail? Oh, is it because you’re a part of them? Are you a part of the deep state?”

Another video posted showed a second resident arguing against mandatory mask wearing:

Florida woman "I don't wear a mask for the same reason I don't wear underwear, things gotta breathe" pic.twitter.com/ww1EiZDP99 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 24, 2020

In the video, the resident says: “I don’t wear a mask for the same reason I don’t wear underwear, things gotta breathe.”

Many Social Media Users Commented on the Meeting & Compared It to ‘Parks and Recreation’

Many responded to the video on Twitter and compared the Palm Beach residents to those of sitcom Parks and Recreation. One user shared the video with the caption: “For those who never understood watching parks and recreation.” Another said, “This is like a scene from Parks and Recreation.”

One user wrote in response to the woman’s angry speech: “I’m worried about this Florida woman with tangential speech, she needs a psych evaluation STAT!” Another said, “America, we’ve had a run.”

Florida has experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the state reporting 3,286 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 103,503 overall, CNN reported. The outlet said that experts believe the surge in cases is due to businesses starting to reopen in the state combined with a rise in the availability of testing. They have not yet determined if the recent protests across the country have contributed to a rise in coronavirus cases, the outlet reported.

