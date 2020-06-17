Woman Says Chris D’Elia ‘Groomed’ & Hit on Her When She Was Underage

Simone Rossi is a legislative intern and University of Arizona graduate who claims to have had an online interaction with comedian Chris D’Elia in 2015. Rossi says D’Elia “groomed” her for a sexual interaction, and said the only reason she and D’Elia did not get involved is because she had a boyfriend at the time. These comments by Rossi have since set off a chain reaction of alleged stories by other women about apparent interactions with D’Elia, who is known for his comedy specials and standup routines. D’Elia has not responded to any of these claims yet.

Rossi’s tweet came about when she pointed out what she perceived to be the “irony” of D’Elia being cast in the Netflix series You. She wrote, “I still can’t believe netflix cast chris d’elia as the pedophile in season to of ‘you’ like the literal IRONY”

She added in a subsequent tweet, “imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age”

Here’s what you need to know:

Rossi, a Student at the University of Arizona, Says D’Elia DMed Her in 2015

imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age pic.twitter.com/xq7XDrat8i — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

According to her LinkedIn, Rossi is currently a student at the University of Arizona, working towards a political science major. You can read her thread about D’Elia here.

Rossi claims D’Elia DMed her in 2015 after she tweeted about some of his jokes. She shared what appears to be a screenshot of parts of her conversation with the comedian, in which he asks for a picture and she sends him a picture of a panda. It’s not clear how the alleged conversation started or ended.

At one point, Rossi wrote, “for the longest time i thought it was embarrassing for ME that i was interacting with this older man but he was the one who DM’d me on twitter and was the one who was twice my age and was the one that used the power imbalance between us to his advantage so f*ck chris d’elia”

She added in another tweet, “…i realized what happened isn’t normal and that he was and could still be doing this to younger girls and it’s my job to say something”

D’Elia has not responded to Rossi’s story.

A Wave of Stories About D’Elia Have Been Shared in the Wake of Rossi’s Accusation

Geez this one includes blackmail pic.twitter.com/9YFszaIQY4 — SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 17, 2020

A few hours after Rossi tweeted her story about D’Elia, the Twitter account SheRatesDogs started a Twitter thread of alleged accusations against D’Elia, all of which are from anonymous senders. The account started the thread by tweeting, “This is crazy because I’ve literally had this sent to me about Chris D’Elia as well.”

The thread goes on for several tweets. All of the submitted stories are anonymous, which is standard protocol for SheRatesDogs. In one story, a woman said she got in touch with D’Elia after tweet-quoting some of his jokes, and that D’Elia offered to fly her out to LA to “hook up.”

“I never answered after that but it was weird,” the woman wrote to SheRatesDogs.

D’Elia has not responded to any of the stories in this thread, either.

Two more- one 16 one 19, all teenagers pic.twitter.com/t0JjRKapD9 — SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 17, 2020

This is a developing post and will be updated.