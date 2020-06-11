WATCH: ‘Torrance Karen’ Fires Racist Tirade on Asian Woman Exercising

A video featuring an elderly white woman dubbed ‘Torrance Karen‘ verbally attacking an Asian woman exercising went viral on Wednesday. The video was posted on Twitter with the caption, “My coworker/friend encountered an evil racist at the park during her workout in Torrance today,” has since garnered over 3 million views.

The incident took place on the morning of June 10 in Wilson Park in Torrance, California. Sweet T explained on Twitter, “There is no backstory. My friend records her workouts often and she said she just jumped on the stairs.” The text exchange shows the woman who was the victim of the racist tirade said, “She was so mad at the world. I don’t get it… She walked into me. I said, ‘Jesus,’ and there she went.'”

In the video, the older woman says, “Listen to me. We don’t play games here anymore. Next time you talk to me like that you’re going to get your ass kicked by my family. They’re gonna f*** you up. That’s right… because you’re an a**hole.”

“What did I do?” the woman exercising asks.

“You get the whole stairs for yourself? Why don’t you go somewhere else when you can go to a gym. This is not just for you!” Torrance Karen continues. Get the f*** out of this world. Get the f*** out of this state. Go back to whatever f***ing Asian country you belong in.”

“You (expletive) b***. This is not your place, this is not your home,” Torrance Park Karen says. “We do not want you here.”

Noticing that the entire exchange was being filmed did not deter the angry woman. “Put that on Facebook. I hope you do,” Torrance Karen yelled, “Because every f***ing person will beat the crap out of you from here on out. Don’t you ever say ‘Oh, Jesus ‘to me when I want to use the stairs you little b***. You sick f***ing ignorant teenager.”

“There’s other stairs,” the Asian woman says, before Torrance Karen comments on her choice of clothing attire. “Who wears black in California sun? Who the f*** wears black. Are you an idiot, you wear black in the California sun? Seriously?”

Video From Just Before The Incident Started Shows the Woman Exercising Did Nothing to Instigate a Fight

Video from what led up to the incident was also shared on Twitter. It’s clear that the woman exercising did nothing to pick a fight with Torrance Karen.

Torrance Mayor Patrick Furey said that The Torrance Police Department is investigating the situation.

“Public safety is a high priority in the City of Torrance,” Furey said. “And, all visitors to our open spaces should always feel safe and free to exercise while practicing social distancing without conflict. Conduct like that displayed on the video cannot be tolerated. We strive to deliver essential services to our community with integrity, honesty, and respect for all users.”

While Twitter members try to figure out the identity of Torrance Karen, one user online found her to be extremely familiar-looking, as she appeared to be the same woman who once attacked her in the bathroom at Del Amo Mall, which is located in Torrance. The online user said that she had filed a police report but that nothing came of it.

LOOK AT THIS LADY! PHOTOS OF HER WALKING AWAY WHILE I WAS WAITING FOR THE COPS!!! THIS WHITE LADY!!! @TorranceCA @TorrancePD on October 11, 2019 pic.twitter.com/LmMdATfgcn — Kayceelyn Salminao (@kayceelyn_a) June 11, 2020

