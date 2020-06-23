Twin Baby Girls Found Together In Apartment of Dead Florida Woman

Twin baby girls have been safely recovered by police at the scene of a homicide in Miami, Florida.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that an unidentified woman had been fatally shot at around 5:15 a.m. on Monday June 22, at Palm Aire Gardens North, in the 600 block of Gardens Drive at Pompano Beach.

The girls, aged under one year old, were found by police with the dead woman when they arrived at the apartment.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said the “twin infant girls believed to be related to the victim were … located in the home unharmed. The kids have been turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families,” according to NBC Miami.

No arrests had been made and no suspects had yet been identified, the Daily Mail said.

The Twin’s Relationship to the Victim Remains Unclear

The Sheriff’s Office said the children were related to the woman, but did not explain how.

Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, told the Sun-Sentinel in a statement:

“Currently, we have crime scene and homicide detectives on scene investigating the circumstances behind this death.

“We did locate two infant twins inside the residence. We can confirm they are related to the victim, however, we cannot confirm the relationship.”

NBC’s Vanessa Morales posted video on Twitter of Broward Sheriff Police at the scene. It shows the department deputies holding the twin girls, both clad in pink outfits, and bouncing them in the air.

“Deputies holding these twin baby girls is the sweetest thing you’ll see today,” Morales said.

Neighbors Said the Death was ‘Terrifying’

News network Local 10 spoke to those in the neighborhood where the fatality occurred. Local resident Mark Snyder said it was “pretty terrifying that it happened so close because this is our building right here.”

Broward Sheriff deputies said someone inside the house made the 911 call to report the shooting. According to Local 10, Neighbors “expressed their sorrow” and their concern that the toddlers may have witnessed the killing.

‘Assuming those kids — that was their mom – that’s really … I hope they didn’t see it happen. That’s really sad,’ Marissa Snyder said. Investigators were seen questioning several people inside of the crime scene area – an unusual site for neighbors. ‘Never anything. We’ve always felt really safe, so now I’m feeling really uneasy to learn that this happened right where we live,’ Marissa Snyder said.

WSVN News reported local resident Marissa Snyder as saying, “I work with children, so that actually makes me … it makes me really sad. We’ve lived here for about six years now, and I always felt that it was a safe place to live, and now I kind of feel nervous about the fact that somebody was murdered … ’cause we live right there.”

The twins were frequently seen in the home with the woman and another man, reported to be her boyfriend, but the family kept to themselves, the Daily Mail said.

